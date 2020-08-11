With 91 percent of precincts reporting, Rep. Melissa Sargent defeated challenger Andrew McKinney in the Democratic District 16 primary on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Sargent polled 77 percent of the vote to just 23 percent for McKinney.
That included a dominating performance in the City of Sun Prairie, where Sargent received more than double the amount of votes that McKinney received.
Sargent received endorsements from three Sun Prairie alders and one Sun Prairie School Board member as well as those of other public officials, individuals and unions.
Sargent's margin of victory was similar to her margin in many of the towns within the Sun Prairie Area School District. In the Town of Sun Prairie, Sargent received 267 votes to just 69 for McKinney.
"It is truly an honor to be chosen by voters as the Democratic candidate for the 16th Senate District," Sargent said in a prepared statement emailed on Election Night. "Throughout this campaign, I have been humbled by the support from Senate District 16 residents, community leaders, current and former local elected officials, community organizations, and more."
Sargent will now take on Sun Prairie Republican District 16 State Senate candidate Scott Barker in the Nov. 3 general election.
Polls consolidated
The Aug. 11 primary featured a consolidation of polling locations in the City of Sun Prairie due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of fielding eight polling locations in the city, officials instead consolidated all polling locations at Sun Prairie High School, similar to the April primary election.
Plastic dividers, socially distant election officials wearing masks and personal protective equipment and distanced voting booths could be found in the Schey Commons at the high school where voting took place.
The election also featured drive-up voting, with poll workers handling completed ballots and bringing them into the Sun Prairie High School Fieldhouse to be counted.
Poll workers also used a portion of the fieldhouse to count absentee ballots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.