Join the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce for an informal member networking event on the Johnny's Italian Steakhouse patio during the Sun Prairie Chamber's Oct. 7 membership mixer from 4-6 p.m.
The chamber has requested beautiful weather to gather outside on Johnny's Italian Steakhouse's patio. The mixer is free to chamber members.
Chamber members have much to celebrate -- congratulating Christina Williams on her promotion to Executive Director, welcoming Barbara Behling to the chamber and celebrating a successful 2021 Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival.
The patio is connected to the newly renovated Johnny's Italian Steakhouse, located inside the Hilton Garden Inn, at 1220 S. Grand Ave. A cash bar will be available for the mixer, and food and appetizers will be available for purchase.
Prospective attendees are asked to RSVP by Monday, Oct. 4, either through the chamber member portal, by calling 608-837-4547 or by emailing info@sunprairiechamber.com.