The Sun Prairie Area School District’s Board of Education, also known as the Sun Prairie School Board, will return to holding fully in-person meetings starting on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 at 6 p.m. Meetings will be held in the Library Media Center at Sun Prairie East High School, 888 Grove St.
The board has also recently approved some revisions to its Policy BDDH on public comments during board meetings. Members of the public may still comment on either Non-Agenda Related Matters during the Public Comment Period or on Matters Reserved for Board Action when they are addressed by the board.
Individuals wishing to comment should complete and submit a Public Comment Registration Form (available on the SPASD website and at the meetings) to the School Board Clerk or the clerk’s designee prior to the start of the meeting. Community members who are unable to attend meetings in person will also have the opportunity to submit written public comments. Written comments will not be read aloud during board meetings, but all timely-submitted public comments will be shared with board members and the public prior to the meeting. They also will become part of the permanent record of meeting minutes.
Comments must be submitted by noon the day of the meeting. To submit a comment, visit www.sunprairieschools.org/district/board-of-education.
District Policy requires that all adults and students wear a face covering or mask over their nose and mouth when in any district building. Additionally, physical distancing will be maximized whenever possible. Individuals who do not comply with district policy will not be allowed into the meeting and will be asked to leave.