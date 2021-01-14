The Optimist Club of Sun Prairie is encouraging area students to contemplate the phase “Reaching Your Dreams by Choosing Optimism” as part of the Optimist International Essay Contest for the 2020-2021 school year.
Youth under the age of 19 could have an opportunity to receive a $2,500 scholarship.
The Optimist Club will judge the local students’ essays, based on the theme of “Reaching Your Dreams by Choosing Optimism” and determine the top winners. Winners will receive AWARDS and the winning essays will be sent to the district level where college scholarships are available for top winners.
“Young students today have so many fresh ideas about the world and their future,” Club President Ray Thomson said, “As Optimists, it is our goal to encourage them and do what we can to bring out the best in each of them. This gives them a wonderful opportunity to tap into their creativity and pursue possible scholarships at the same time.”
This will be the first time the Optimist Club of Sun Prairie will be participating in the Optimist Essay Contest.
The Optimist Club of Sun Prairie has been active in the community since 1967. Other programs and service projects that the club is involved in include Hero Appreciation Night, Tri-Star Basketball, and Youth Appreciation Month.
Students wishing to participate in the essay contest can find out more about the contest by contacting Maureen Crombie at crombie0112@gmail.com.
Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service organization with 80,000 adult and and youth members in 2,500 clubs in the United States, Canada and the Carribean, Mexico and throughout the World.
Carrying the motto “Friend of Youth,” Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach more than 6 million young people each year. To learn more about the Optimist Club of Sun Prairie, visit the club website at www.sunprairieoptimists.org or the club’s Facebook page.
