Monday, March 15, 2021 is an anniversary of sorts for Sun Prairie’s Pete Vickerman: It marks 30 years since he returned from Operation Desert Storm after working 222 days on harbor patrol as a member of the Coast Guard Reserves.
For those not familiar, Operation Desert Storm occurred after Iraqi president Saddam Hussein ordered the invasion and occupation of neighboring Kuwait in early August 1990. Hussein failed to comply with United Nations Security Council demands to withdraw from Kuwait by mid-January 1991, and the Persian Gulf War began with a massive U.S.-led air offensive known as Operation Desert Storm.
“Well, we knew it was coming in August, I think it was August 8th was the invasion,” Vickerman recalled. “And it was Corn Festival weekend. I remember it that Sunday, I had to report to Milwaukee and we flew to Camp Perry, Ohio, which is a big National Guard base, and did a week’s worth of refresher training.
Because the Port Security unit Vickerman deployed with was at that time a notional unit — with two weeks of annual active duty and training in port security — his unit went for a week before deployment to ramp up, knowing that they were probably going to be deployed.
“Then we went home and then we got the call on that weekend to report to the Milwaukee airport at 6:30 Sunday morning,” Vickerman remembered, “and away we went.”
Vickerman’s dates of active duty were from Sept. 14 or 15, 1990 to March 15, 1991 — or 222 days.
While serving, Vickerman was stationed with a Port Security unit, which provides anti-terrorism force protection waterside in a port or harbor, in Saudi Arabia.
“We had six 22-foot boats, Boston whalers, that had machine guns, radar and radio. And we had four of them on the water, 24/7, protecting against insurgent attack, or whatever, of the port,” Vickerman said.
“The vast, vast majority of everything that went into Saudi Arabia came through the port of Ad Dammam, where we were and that in itself was just incredible,” Vickerman said. “I mean, you would take a parking lot twice a size of a football field and it would be full of tracked vehicles, Army tanks, etc. And two days later, they would be gone. And two days after that it would be full of helicopters. And two days later they would be gone and then it would be full of trucks. They were running 200 semi-trailers of ammunition a day out of this port. Just the volume was just staggering.”
An example of military ingenuity also took place in the port, according to Vickerman said.
“They brought armory in from Europe that was painted green and literally had a line of tents set up,” Vickerman remembered. “They drove them in one end green, and they came out the other end desert tan.”
Among his favorite things about serving in Desert Storm? The experience. “When I was on the way over, I was thinking, ‘Oh, yeah, we’ll be home in 30 days, we’ll go over and Saddam will back down’,” Vickerman said. “And, you know, and it ended up being six months, but I mean, just the experience of having done that [was amazing].”
Another of his favorite things about serving was how small of a world it actually is.
While there, Vickerman was able to have a home-cooked meal with an American family whose father was employed by Aramco. “The rotation came up and we’re having supper with this family, and mom, dad, the kid and the dad’s boss are there. The dad’s boss had a son who was a freshman at the UW in Madison,” Vickerman said.
All the way in Saudi Arabia?
“It gets better,” Vickerman said. “We’re all talking, and the couple is from Racine County. And I was with Tim Doyle and he says, ‘Really? I’m a deputy with Racine County. Where do you live?’ [They replied], ‘Well, you know, we’re in that farm at whatever.’ [The deputy] says, ‘Yeah, I know that place.’ And then they said, ‘Yeah, and you know, we were home on vacation and actually went to the Sun Prairie Corn Festival. And it was just, it was something — there was a hell of a wreck and we drove by it on our way out of the park and you know, and it was raining.’ And I said, ‘You know, I directed traffic at that wreck from the time we got there until the time we left’ and here it is six months later, and I’m eating supper with them in Saudi Arabia!”
Among his least favorite things, besides being away from family, was the sand.
“It’s a real fine powder type,” Vickerman said about the sand. “And we actually had real nice living quarters. It was a brand new facility put together for the foreign workers. But it was like living in a dorm with a communal shower and restrooms. And we had four guys to a room, but we were always downwind from the burning pits where they burn the trash. But, yeah, it was all right. The chow wasn’t the greatest, but you know, what do you expect?”
Vickerman still has vivid memories of the worst night in Saudi Arabia.
“Probably the worst night that I had there, we had Scud missile parts landing on the roof of the barracks,” Vickerman said. “And there was a Pennsylvania National Guard unit that was living in a warehouse that was hit by a Scud missile, and that was the biggest loss of life over there. I was out on the water that night on the boat and watched the Patriot hit the Scud and watched the warhead fall and saw the flash.
“And if it had hit 100 yards in the other direction, it would have hit sand,” Vickerman said. “But if it would have hit 200 yards in one direction, it would’ve hit a shopping mall. You know, just by the luck of fate that just happened to be.”
Most people have stories of New York City that involve being taken for a ride by a cab driver, or by unscrupulous New Yorkers looking to make a quick buck off the tourists.
That was not the case for Vickerman on his return from Desert Storm.
“We came in through Governor’s Island and spent three nights there, processed and out,” said Vickerman, who retired from active duty in 2013. “And we got a call from, I forget the name of it, some bar in New York. And they said, ‘yeah, we saw on the news that you guys in reserve units just came back, do you have transportation?’. [I said] ‘Yeah, why?’
‘Well, this is Joe’s Bar and Grill on 28th street or wherever it was. How many in your unit?’ I think it was 110 or whatever it was. They said ‘well, be here at 7.’ They put up a huge buffet,” Vickerman said. “We didn’t pay a dime. We went out in downtown New York and we could not spend a dollar in New York City. Just amazing. Yeah, we were all in our desert uniforms. And — you couldn’t spend a dime.”
Isn’t the reception different today?
“Well — no, not really. I mean, I’ve got a Coast Guard Reserve Retired hat that I wear a lot. And I’m always [hearing] ‘thank you for your service. Thank you for your service,’ which is such a welcome turnaround after the way our troops were treated during the Vietnam era,” Vickerman said. “It’s just amazing. So to this day, support for the military is good. There’s obviously exceptions to everything, but I’m always, if I’m wearing that hat, I hear ‘thank you for your support. Thank you, thank you for your service. Thank you for your service.’ I just get it all the time.”
But families with a family member in the reserves deserve thanks, too.
“The difference between active and reserve — active duty folks are all, ‘OK, I’m on active duty, I’m assigned to this base or whatever,’ fine. I drilled with the Port Security unit in Port Clinton for half a dozen years and we had people from 10 states. We drew from New York to Iowa. And so, if a member of that reserve unit gets mobilized, the family might be there on their own. I mean, they’re out in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin without one other Coast Guard Reserve family living in town without that support network,” Vickerman said. “And so in a lot of ways, reservists, they have unique challenges.”
When it comes to military service, Vickerman credited former Sun Prairie High School ag teacher Gary Anderson for getting him into the Coast Guard Reserves.
“If I could throw a shout out — the Coast Guard is the best kept secret in the US military,” Vickerman said. “The Coast Guard is an armed force and has the same rank structure as the Navy, the same benefits, the same retirement, the same, everything. You carry military IDs, but our mindset and mission set are just so unique.”
We Shall Not Forget is a series of veterans and active duty military service members and their stories — showing that society will not forget their service or their history.
Veterans and active duty military service members with stories to share should contact Managing Editor Chris Mertes at by email at spedit@hngnews.com or by phone at 608-478-2521 with the name, service branch and contact information for the person to be profiled.
