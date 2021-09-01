Sun Prairie church on standby to help Afghan refugees

Seeing the news footage of Afghan refugees fleeing their country, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Pastor Tim Hansen started calculating in his head what they will need when they arrive in the United States: An apartment, food, clothes, kitchen supplies, bedding, and more.
Hansen, along with his Sun Prairie congregation, is used to help refugees, and if needed, they are on call to assist Afghanis evacuating their homeland as the U.S. military withdraws and the Taliban takes over.
State leaders touring Fort McCoy on Friday, Aug. 27 reported that more than 3,000 Afghans will settle into the military facility just northeast of Sparta.
Afghans who worked alongside the US troops during the military conflict and are under great threat in their country are among the evacuees arriving at the Wisconsin base. Last Monday an ISIS-K suicide bomber killed more than 170 Afghans and 13 US service personnel, in the Aug. 26 attack at Kabul’s international airport.
The Department of State contracts with faith-based organizations to resettle refugees into the United States after they leave the military facilities like Fort McCoy. Our Savior’s Lutheran Church is one of many churches across Wisconsin working with Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services to help in the effort.
Hansen said the situation is in flux and, so far, there is no information about how the church can assist, but he expects to hear more in mid-September. Hansen said the Afghans housed at Fort McCoy will be likely be relocated to an urban area, and if that includes Madison, the church will likely be involved with the effort by furnishing apartments for the refugees.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church members furnished an apartment for a family of six Bhutanese refugees for several years. Hansen said it was a ‘life-changing” experience for many of the church members who were part of the effort.
He tells his congregation, and others who want to help, to go to the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services of Wisconsin website and consider giving a monetary gift to buy supplies.
“Donate, donate, donate,” Hansen said. “That is the best way to get resources to the Afghan refugees who need it now.”
Jewish Social Services is handling resettlement in the Madison area. Its 90-day intensive case management program assists families and individuals who come through the US Refugee Admissions Program. The families are set up with a fully furnished apartment, access to health care and other social services.