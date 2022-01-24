The Sun Prairie Business Improvement District intends to advocate for sidewalk café/restaurant seating, including curb bump-outs, in 2022 as part of its operational plan approved Jan. 18 by the Sun Prairie City Council.
The operational plan includes language that refers to the city’s Comprehensive Plan language as well as updating the city’s Downtown Revitalization Plan. Other updates include improved lighting in pedestrian areas, making the downtown more bike-friendly by including more bicycle amenities such as bike racks, and working with local bike advocacy groups.
The BID also intends to create a BID Grant Fund to support special events that take place within the BID, and intends to promote events developed by the Retail Guild, where retail shops are open later than their usual operating hours, and are collaborating with restaurants and bars as well as promote an additional shopping initiative for holiday season, developed by the Retail Guild i.e. open Thursday until 9 p.m. for all retail establishments.
The BID also intends to promote a new event highlighting Downtown Sun Prairie businesses, developed by the Restaurant and Bar Owners Group, such as a Downtown Passport program.
Projects proposed in the operating plan are funded through a BID Special Assessment, where businesses are assessed a pro-rated share of the annual BID budget based on the assessed value of each property — but not to exceed $8,000 per year.
The mill rate for taxing year 2021 is $2 per $1,000 of assessed valuation for retail, restaurants, financial/banking, bars, theaters, services, auto repair and sales, professionals, insurance agencies, entertainment, apartment complexes and assisted living facilities.
Manufacturing, storage, warehousing, wholesale are assessed at 85 cents per $1,000 and all others (including undeveloped land) are assessed at $1 per $1,000.
The BID’s 2020 Fund Balance, as reported by Baker Tilly, was $45,227. In addition to that, $10,000 was returned to the BID’s budget from the unused 2020 City’s Small Business Emergency Loan Fund, resulting in Fund Balance of $55,227.
From that amount, $9,635 is earmarked for a Memorial for Capt. Cory Barr, and a Memorial for Mike Cunningham (and other Friends of Downtown Sun Prairie). Barr died in a natural gas explosion in 2018 while Cunningham was a longtime volunteer at downtown events, including the annual Streets of Sun Prairie classic car show and the Sun Prairie Farmers Market. The BID renamed the annual Scarecrow Contest in Cunningham’s honor last year.
“It should be noted that the BID Board would like to hold a minimum of $10,000 of Fund Balance for unexpected costs that may arise; the net result is that there is a spendable amount of $35,592 in Fund Balance,” the operating plan states (read the entire operating plan with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
The year-over-year increase of $18,506 of the overall budget from 2021 to 2022 is a result of the BID Board’s desire to increase spending in its Events, Beautification, and Recruitment and Retention areas of the budget, according to the plan.
The amount of revenue generated by the self-imposed levy on downtown property owners will remain flat in 2022, and will result in a total collection of $112,000. In addition, the budget is planning to rely on $21,720 of Fund Balance and is planning on $21,600 in revenue from two ticketed events, and $3,400 in revenue from sponsorship solicitation.
Notable changes to the 2022 budget include:
• Advertising, Marketing & Events +$5,000 — to increase the Streets of Sun Prairie line item for Painted Rocks activity (+$500); increase BID Grants to include a Sponsorship for the Great Race (+$2,500) and increase the Streets of Sun Prairie budget line to provide entertainment and promote the Great Race (+$2,000).
The Great Race is a June 23 afternoon event where classic, two-person race cars will be driving into town and stopping in Angell Park for their lunch stop as they make their way across the Midwest as part of a cross country race.
“We are so excited that Sun Prairie gets to be a part of this internationally known event and we are expecting up to a few thousand people to come to Sun Prairie to see the cars and visit with drivers during their stop,” remarked Sun Prairie Special Events and Sponsorship Coordinator Alyse Peters in a Jan. 19 email to downtown businesses soliciting sponsorships for the event.
“That evening [of Streets of Sun Prairie] is Classic Cars, so we decided to pair sponsorships for the events together and really make it a day about cars in Downtown Sun Prairie,” Peters added. “This will give sponsors recognition all day and at both events.”
• Administration = $5,576.00 — The BID & Tourism Manager position is a full time city staff position with 50% of funding from the BID budget and 50% of the funding from the Tourism Commission budget. The BID will fund $50,530 of the BID Manager position and $20,212 of a Community Events & Development Coordinator position.
• Beautification & Maintenance +$815 — This includes increased Seasonal Pots to reflect a revised three-year Agreement with Gardens by Ann (+$815). Also in 2019, the BID Board earmarked money within Fund Balance to be used as a memorial to be constructed in the Dream Park in honor of Capt. Cory Barr. The timing of this has yet to be determined. (+$9,000), but in 2021, the BID Board received $635 from the Cunningham family, in remembrance of longtime Sun Prairie Lions Club member and downtown volunteer Mike Cunningham.
The board earmarked the donation to be used to build a memorial to Cunningham and other individuals that served Downtown Sun Prairie, including Bruce Sprague, John Weishar, and Ann Freidel (+$635).
• Recruitment and Retention +$10,000 for a facilitator to lead the process for a five-year Strategic Plan.
BID 2022 events largely unchanged
Events listed in the BID’s 2022 calendar of events remain largely unchanged, except that the BID will host two Vintage Shop Hop events (March 4 and 5 and Oct. 7 and 8) as well as the Great Race (Thursday, June 23).
This year’s Streets of Sun Prairie events will include Dueling Pianos in the Dream Park (to kick off Streets of Sun Prairie on June 16), the Great Race (June 23) and the Wild Rumpus Circus (July 28). Streets of Sun Prairie event #4 will be announced as either Aug. 4 or 11 as a Sing-along.
Returning events include the Artful Wine Walk (Thursday, May 5); Adventure Day (Thursday, July 14); the Fall Beer Taste (Saturday, Sept. 17) and the Fall Festival (Saturday, Oct. 15).
This year’s Fire & Lights parade returns to Thanksgiving weekend to coincide with Small Business Saturday (Nov. 26) and helps kick off Santa Saturdays in downtown Sun Prairie (Nov. 26, Dec. 3 and 10). Like the city’s Groundhog Day festivities on Feb. 2, the Fire & Lights parade is also funded by the city’s Tourism Commission using room tax revenue.
Ladies Night Out will round out the 2022 BID Calendar on Thursday, Dec. 1.