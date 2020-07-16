The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce recently announced its 2020 Golf Classic will be held from 11 a.m.-5 pm. on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at The Oaks Golf Course. Registration begins at 11 a.m. with a noon shotgun start.
The chamber is seeking sponsors and participants for the 2020 Chamber Golf Classic.
All sponsors receive recognition in the registration packet, event printed materials, and in the Chamber newsletter and website. Profits from the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Classic benefit the Sun Prairie Chamber Scholarship Fund for local high school seniors.
Sign up for your sponsor opportunity by Aug. 5. Sponsor levels include:
Hole-In-One Sponsor, Driving Range Sponsor, Beverage Cart Sponsor, Lunch Sponsor: $175 each.
Putting Contest Sponsor: $175 and a prize donation ($25 min value).
Hole Sponsor: $175 and a prize donation ($25 min value).
Raffle Prize Donor: donate a prize.
To register to golf, log on to https://business.sunprairiechamber.com/events/details/2020-chamber-golf-classic-4568
