Dane County Farmers Market hosts local food pick-ups

Beginning on Wednesday, April 22 and continuing on Wednesdays and Saturdays for the foreseeable future, the Dane County Farmer Market will host Local Food Pick Ups at Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center.
More info at https://dcfm.org/
In partnership with WhatsGood, the DCFM will be launching an online marketplace that will provide a unified shopping experience where customers can place one order that includes as many of the participating DCFM members’ products that they wish to purchase. We are continuing to onboard our farmers onto the online store and they are quickly adding their inventory! Due to the timeline for this first pick up, our WhatsGood online market place will launch Monday morning on April 20th! For future pick ups, the online store will be available much more in advance of the pick up.
During the pick-ups, customers will then come to Willow Island to drive-thru and pick up their products directly from each farmer or small food business that they pre-ordered from.
More info on how to participate here!
Source Local Plants this Spring using our 2020 Farmer Guide
For many, picking out plants at the Saturday Market on the Capitol Square during the spring and early summer is a beloved annual endeavor. Although the market cannot operate business as usual at this time, you can still source quality, local plants for your garden from your favorite farmers this season!
Check out our 2020 Local Plant Guide for a directory of 30+ DCFM member farms and nursery growers. In the guide, we've included a map of the Capitol Square with the historic stall locations of the farmers as well as a map of farm locations of those growers offering on-farm pick up.
