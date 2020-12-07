Two Sun Prairie elementary schools and WPPI Energy were named Climate Champions on Dec. 3 by Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.
Parisi announced more than 25 local entities—mostly businesses and local governments—were being recognized as 2020 Dane County Climate Champions.
The Dane County Office of Energy & Climate Change launched the Climate Champion program earlier this year as part of Dane County’s Climate Action Plan to recognize the progress local entities are making to address climate change.
“Climate change is a big global challenge, but these awardees illustrate how entities are acting locally, right here in Dane County, to do their part. I’m excited to recognize this year’s Climate Champions—they are the first in what I hope will be a long line of local champions for our community,” said Parisi.
The awardees include Artisan Dental, the first carbon neutral general dentistry practices in the United States, and Zerology, the firm that converted the Green Cab fleet to electric vehicles. Also included are net zero and high efficiency schools in Oregon and Sun Prairie, as well as entities like American Family Insurance and Exact Sciences that are encouraging sustainable practices among employees and customers.
“Carbon neutrality was a natural next step in our environmental stewardship efforts,” Artisan Dental wrote in a statement. “We are excited to join a quickly growing group of large and small businesses who have chosen to become carbon neutral and do their part to reverse climate change.”
“Transportation accounts for the largest share of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. Our motivation is to make it easier for people to take shared rides, preferably in electric vehicles, so we can head towards a greener future,” Zerology wrote in a statement.
The Climate Champion program is organized into tiers, from Emerging Climate Champion to 4-Star Climate Champion.
An awardee is a 4-Star Champion if they have achieved 100% success in eliminating at least one source of emissions. This year, two entities achieved 4-Star status—Zerology, for its all-electric Green Cab fleet and Artisan Dental, for offsetting 100% of its carbon emissions.
The 2020 program recognized entities in seven categories, including building energy use, fleet, employee commuting, water practices, agricultural practices, total emissions, and other. Submissions in the “other” category will help to define categories for recognition in future years.
“Climate change is harming the communities and customers we serve, and disproportionately people of color, in addition to the impacts on our industry,” American Family Insurance wrote in a statement. “Reducing our carbon footprint is a necessary part of mitigating its effects.”
“UW Health is committed to supporting and improving the health of our communities. By reducing our emissions locally, we help create a healthier environment for the citizens of Dane County, including our most vulnerable populations,” UW Health wrote in a statement.
The Sun Prairie Area School District earned two designations:
• Meadow View Elementary is a Climate Champion (3 Star/Energy).
• Token Springs Elementary is a Climate Champion (3 Star/Energy).
“The credit goes to board leadership over the years and our amazing staff,” remarked SPASD Superintendent Brad Saron, “who ensure that the SPASD is minimizing our energy consumption and doing our part to reduce climate change.”
One other Sun Prairie entity received an award.
The WPPI Energy corporate headquarters, located at 1425 Corporate Center Drive in the Sun Prairie Business Park, is a Climate Champion (2 Star/Energy).
An interactive map of the Climate Champions is available online at https://daneclimateaction.org/initiatives/Climate-Champions-2020.
The full list of 2020 Dane County Climate Champions includes:
• American Family Insurance is a Climate Champion (1 Star/Emissions).
• Artisan Dental received two designations:
• Climate Champion (4 Star/Emissions)
• Climate Champion (1 Star/Commuting)
• Brightmark is a 2020 Climate Champion (3 Star/Other).
• Central Storage & Warehouse is a Climate Champion (2 Star/Energy).
• The City of Fitchburg received four designations:
• The Fitchburg Library is a Climate Champion (1 Star/Energy)
• The Fitchburg West Fire Station is a Climate Champion (1 Star/Energy).
• The Fitchburg East Fire Station is a Climate Champion (Emerging/Energy).
• City is a Climate Champion (3 Star/Water).
• The City of Madison received five designations:
• Madison Midtown Police District earned Climate Champion (2 Star/Energy)
• Madison Fire Station 12 earned Climate Champion (2 Star/Energy)
• Madison Municipal Building earned Climate Champion (2 Star/Energy)
• Monona Terrace Climate Champion (1 Star/Energy)
• Fleet Services is a Climate Champion (1 Star/Fleet)
• The City of Middleton is a Climate Champion (2 Star/Other).
• The City of Monona is a Climate Champion (3 Star/Water).
• The City of Stoughton Public Works Facility is a Climate Champion (2 Star/Energy).
• CUNA Mutual Group earned four designations:
• Climate Champion (1 Star/Commuting)
• Climate Champion (2 Star/Water)
• 5710 Mineral Point Road CUNA Mutual building is a Climate Champion (Emerging/Energy)
• 5910 Mineral Point Road CUNA Mutual building is a Climate Champion (Emerging/Energy)
Dane County earned eight designations:
• Henry Vilas Zoo is a 2020 Climate Champion (2 Star/Commuting).
• City-County Building earned Climate Champion (2 Star/Energy) status.
• Fen Oak Road Complex earned Climate Champion (2 Star/Energy) status.
• Library Services building earned Climate Champion (2 Star/Energy) status.
• Public Safety Building earned Climate Champion (2 Star/Energy) status.
• Northport Human Services earned Climate Champion (1 Star/Energy) status.
• South Madison office earned Climate Champion (1 Star/Energy) status.
• Highway Department is a Climate Champion (1 Star/Fleet)
• Exact Sciences earned two designations:
• Climate Champion (2 Star/Water)
• Climate Champion (2 Star/Other)
• Krupp General Contractors earned two designations
• 749 University Row building earned Climate Champion (2 Star/Energy) status.
• 800 University Avenue Bay earned Climate Champion (1 Star/Energy) status.
• Middleton-Cross Plains School District is a 2020 Climate Champion (2 Star/Water).
• OneEnergy, Inc. is a Climate Champion (2 Star/Other).
• Oregon School District is a Climate Champion (3 Star/Other).
• Wisconsin Health Professionals for Climate Action is a Climate Champion (2 Star/Other).
• SEG Enterprises (HGA) earned Climate Champion (2 Star/Energy) status.
• Slipstream is a Climate Champion (Emerging/Energy).
UW Health earned two designations:
• UW Health’s Union Corners Clinic is a Climate Champion (2 Star/Energy).
• UW Health at The American Center is a Climate Champion (Emerging/Energy).
• Zerology is a 2020 Climate Champion (4 Star/Fleet).
Parisi established the Dane County Office of Energy and Climate Change in 2017 to further the county’s efforts to address climate change.
As a division within the County Executive’s Office, the Dane County Office of Energy & Climate Change works with local governments, businesses, community groups and other stakeholders to identify innovative ways to reduce countywide greenhouse gas emissions, consistent with the county’s 2020 Climate Action Plan.
