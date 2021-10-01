The Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue (SPFR) Company Inc. will host a month-long, virtual open house to mark Fire Prevention Month — promoting fire safety the whole month of October.
Each participant will print a video worksheet from Facebook get a prize bag from SPFR as well as be entered into several raffles.
Each week the department’s media team will drop a new video.
Participants must watch the video, then answer the two questions for the week on the worksheet.
Participants should fill out the entire worksheet and bring it in on Demonstration Day on Saturday, Oct. 30, for a prize bag and raffle tickets.The Demonstration Day (similar to the demos SPFR personnel conduct at the annual Open House) is another opportunity for Virtual Open House participants to turn in their work sheets and get a bonus raffle ticket for attending. The SPFR will also be announcing the raffle prizes on its Facebook page throughout the month of October.
Founded in 1891, SPFR is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit firefighting corporation. SPFR contracts as a Firefighting and All Hazards Response Organization that provides protection to approximately 43,000 residents in the City of Sun Prairie, and The North East Dane County Fire Unit (NEDFU) which represents 94 square miles, including the towns of Bristol, Burke and Sun Prairie.
SPFR is classified as a combination department and carries a Class 2 ISO rating.
SPFR Currently has 19 Full-time employees, 6 Part-time employees and 55 Paid on Premise (POP)/Volunteer Firefighters.
SPFR staffs two fire stations 24 hours a day 7 days a week.
Staffing consists of Full Time shifts from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and POP/Volunteer shifts from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.