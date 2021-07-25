Returning Sept. 28-Oct. 2 for its 54th event, World Dairy Expo is once again bringing those who are Instrumental to the Industry to Madison to speak on topics centered around technology, management practices, finances and niche markets during this year’s Expo Seminars.
Seminars will be presented daily in the Mendota 2 meeting room of the Exhibition Hall.
Most Expo Seminars are approved for one continuing education credit for members of the American Registry of Professional Animal Scientists (ARPAS). Continuing education credits for members of the American Association of State Veterinary Boards – RACE Program are still pending.
Sponsors of the 2021 Expo Seminars include Micro Technologies, National Milk Producers Federation, Quality Liquid Feeds, Inc., The National Dairy FARM Program and VAS.
The following is the schedule of 2021 Expo Seminars:
Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m.
Spreadsheets, Apps and Software for your Dairy
Dr. Larry Tranel, Jennifer Bentley and Fred Hall, Extension Dairy Field Specialists, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach - Dairy Team
Sponsored by: VAS
Continuing Education Credits: ARPAS (1)
Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 11 a.m.
How We Are Evaluating Farm Loans - Panel
Panelists: Sam Miller, BMO Harris Bank; Roger Murray, Farm Credit East; and Matthew Wilson, Rabo AgriFinance
Moderator: Millaine Wells, WFRV-TV, Green Bay, Wis.
Sponsored by: Micro Technologies
Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m.
Dairy Cow Productivity: More Important to the Profitability of Your Dairy Operation Than You Think
Peter Vitaliano, Ph.D., National Milk Producers Federation
Sponsored by: National Milk Producers Federation
Continuing Education Credits: ARPAS (1)
Thursday, Sept. 30 at 11 a.m.
The Changing Landscape of Milk Marketers and Processors
Corey Geiger, Managing Editor, Hoard’s Dairyman
Sponsored by: Micro Technologies
Continuing Education Credits: ARPAS (1)
Thursday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m.
Practical Employee Management Strategies
Dr. Robert Hagevoort, Associate Professor and Extension Dairy Specialist, New Mexico State University
Sponsored by: The National Dairy FARM Program
Friday, Oct. 1 at 11 a.m.
The Future of Beef on Dairy, Heifer Inventory Management
Dr. Larry Corah, Emeritus Professor, Kansas State University; Supply Chain Consultant, Select Sires, Inc.
Sponsored by: Quality Liquid Feeds, Inc.
Continuing Education Credits: ARPAS (1)
Friday, Oct. 1 at 1 p.m.
Value-Added Products and Niche Marketing - Panel
Panelists: Chris Casiello, Arethusa Farm Dairy; Garry Hansen, Lady Lane Farm; Alise Sjostrom, Redhead Creamery
Moderator: Kaitlyn Riley, Wisconsin Beef Council
Saturday, Oct. 2 at 11 a.m.
What Would the Food Supply Look Like Without Animal Agriculture?
Dr. Mary Beth Hall, Research Scientist, U.S. Dairy Forage Research Center, USDA-Agricultural Research Service
Continuing Education Credits: ARPAS (1)
Serving as the meeting place of the global dairy industry, World Dairy Expo brings together the latest in dairy innovation and the best cattle in North America. Crowds of 60,000 people, from nearly 100 countries, will return to Madison for the world’s largest dairy-focused trade show, dairy and forage seminars, a world-class dairy cattle show and more will be on display.