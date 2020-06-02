City of Sun Prairie Staff Engineer Clint Christenson said on Tuesday, June 2 that the contractor's schedule for curb and gutter has changed for the Crossing Ridge Trail-Grandview Drive street project.
Christenson said the gas company still has some work to do in areas that will delay the curb and gutter installation in some areas.
The following is the latest schedule from the contractor: Grandview Drive from Fitness Run to Crossing Ridge Trail; Grandview Drive from Scenic Ridge Pass to Tower Drive; Crossing Ridge Trail north of Grandview Drive; Grandview Court. In these areas, the contractor will be setting a string line for curb and gutter on June 3, grading on Thursday and pouring the curb and gutter on Friday, June 5.
Christenson said the following area will have the string line set on June 12, grading on June 15 and the pouring of the curb & gutter on June 16: Grandview Drive from Crossing Ridge Trail to Scenic Ridge Pass; Crossing Ridge Trail south of Grandview Drive; Crossing Ridge Court.
Individuals with questions may contact Christenson by phone at 608-825-1170.
