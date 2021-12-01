Charges have been filed in a trio of cases accusing 17-year-old Tyell Allen-Williams of Windsor of auto theft and fleeing police in three separate incidents between July and November.
The first of the three complaints filed by the Dane County District Attorney’s Office on Nov. 18 describes an incident on July 26 in which City of Madison police responded to a reported car theft at the Third Street Kwik Trip in Madison.
The reporting party told police that not only had the 2022 Kia Telluride been taken from the gas station, but that an iPhone, a large amount of cash, and a 9mm handgun had been in a backpack in the back seat.
Surveillance footage appeared to show Allen-Williams driving a Kia Rio into the Kwik Trip parking lot and pulling in behind the Telluride, at which point Allen-Williams gets out, a passenger slides into the driver’s seat, and Allen-Williams gets into the Telluride, then both vehicles drive away.
The Kia Rio was also reported as stolen through the Sun Prairie Police Department on July 25.
According to the second complaint, on Oct. 31, Sun Prairie police officers received a report of a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was located driving on Schumann Street. An officer located the Jeep and reportedly recognized the driver as Allen-Williams. When officers attempted to stop the Jeep, it sped away, blowing through a stop sign at Fairchild and Schumann Streets.
Most recently, on Nov. 9, a DeForest police officer noticed Allen-Williams driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee from Golf Drive to Lake Road. The officer reportedly recognized Allen-Williams, knew that he did not ordinarily drive that kind of vehicle, and that he had been associated with vehicle thefts.
After confirming that the vehicle had been reported as stolen, the officer pursued and attempted a traffic stop. A chase ensued in which Allen-Williams sped along North Towne Road then, exiting onto South Highway 51, sped up to over 100 mph.
DeForest police broke off the pursuit, but City of Madison caught sight of the suspect vehicle. Allen-Williams was later located by police at a DeForest apartment where he was taken into custody.
Allen-Williams now faces felony charges carrying up to three years in prison for each vehicle theft charge and up to three and a half years for each of the two counts of eluding an officer. Allen-Williams is scheduled to next appear in Dane County Circuit Court for a Dec. 2 preliminary hearing.