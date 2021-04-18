Sun Prairie Public Library will fully reopen May 10 for browsing and other services, lifting restrictions that have been in place since the COVID-19 pandemic began last March.
Hours will be Monday-Friday 9 a.m.- 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. and Sunday, 1- 5 p.m. Drive-up pick-up services and virtual programming will continue.
With the COVID-19 vaccine rollout to library staff and the public health department’s easing of restrictions, Sun Prairie Public Library Director Svetha Hetzler said the time was right for the next phase of library’s reopening.
“We are really looking forward to phase 2 of our reopening and having the library contribute to the community reconnecting,” Hetzler said.
The library board approved the reopening at last Thursday’s meeting with some members clapping as Hetzler announced the news.
Hetzler predicted that the library will be busy once doors are opened but pandemic protocols will be in place with social distancing, with face masks required and patrons being asked to limit their time to 30 minutes.
“We want to encourage quick browsing and quick checkout,” Hetzler said at the virtual April 8 library board meeting.
Hetzler doesn’t expect the library to reach maximum capacity but by offering hours Monday through Sunday, she said there is an opportunity to spread visits throughout the week to keep capacity at 50 people.
Outdoor in-person programming this summer is also a possibility, Hetzler said but indoor in-person programming will be put on hold. The annual fundraising gala and the Book ’n’ It Run won’t happen this year, she said.
With the pandemic’s two-fisted punch of economic instability and a public health crisis, Hetzler expects the library will be an important resource in the community’s recovery.
“When we open our doors, we are going to see people not just facing financial insecurities because of the pandemic but also emotional insecurities too,” Hetzler said earlier this year. “The library can be a place for people to feel safe and get trusted information.”
The library is partnering with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, the Tenant Resource Center, and other agencies to provide resources to patrons, Hetzler said. There will also be a focus on emotional and mental health services.
The library’s digital collection use has been booming during the pandemic and even the library’s physical collection check-outs remained strong this past year.
The Sun Prairie Public Library is one of a handful of Dane County libraries that have announced broader reopening plans, including Madison, Monona and Middleton.
The Sun Prairie Public Library closed its doors last March 15 during the safer-at-home order, then shifted to curbside pick-up last May. The summer brought the reopening of the library for selected services, such as computer sessions by appointments, that continue today.
Other city buildings opened up on April 9 after being closed since November when COVID-19 cases spiked in Dane County.
Hetzler said if there is another resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the reopening plan will be reviewed.
Phase 2 of the reopening comes at the same time the library is planning for an expansion project.
