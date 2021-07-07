Wisconsin FFA Alumni & Supporters recently announced it has organized a new “Living to Serve” perennial sponsorship opportunity.
The sponsorship will provide businesses and individuals with the opportunity to support FFA students and Alumni & Supporters chapters throughout the state.
Wisconsin FFA will use the funds generated with the new sponsorship level to expand on its current programs, which already include grants, scholarships and leadership training. Having perennial sponsors will allow the organization to know that they will have that continued support in upcoming years to help build ideas and projects.
In addition, the Wisconsin FFA Alumni & Supporters announced the first sponsor, Renk Seed of Sun Prairie.
Renk Seed has chosen to become the first contributor at the “Living to Serve” sponsorship level, which was created as a multi-year commitment with a minimum donation of $4,000 per year.
Renk Seed’s continued support of agricultural education, FFA members, and now the Wisconsin FFA Alumni & Supporters Association shows the company’s dedication to the future of the agricultural industry and growing leaders for the next generation.
The year 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of Wisconsin FFA Alumni & Supporters Association. Individuals interested in becoming “Living to Serve” sponsors should contact Cheryl Steinbach, Executive Director of the state association at execdir@wisconsinffaalumni.org or 715-937-4838 or Gene Hetebrueg, Fundraising Chair, at ghetebrueg@wisconsinffaalumni.org or 414-416-9846.