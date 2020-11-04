During a night when voters returned Rep. Mark Pocan to the U.S. House of Representatives, voters also returned 46th District Rep. Gary Hebl to the Assembly, and chose Melissa Sargent to fill the vacant 16th District State Senate seat.
Both challengers in those Assembly and Senate races pledged to move ahead in exclusive remarks for APG Southern Wisconsin newspapers.
“Regardless, I'm proud of what we've done as far as pouring a foundation for this district,” said candidate Scott Barker, the Sun Prairie resident who challenged Sargent in his first run for office.
“It's been so long since anybody ran for this seat as a Republican, that there was a lot of groundwork to do,” Barker said. “And the foundation that we built this year to extend into four years from now, whether it's myself running or any other Republican running, that foundation has just been critical.”
Barker said the COVID-19 pandemic limited his ability to reach voters in the district.
“And even given the circumstances of the pandemic, we were able to still reach thousands of voters, between doing doors was a very small part of it,” Barker said, “but we were able to use social media, texting, mailers, digital ads . . . and we were able to reach over 75,000 voters, which we had to take on a little bit of a different tactic because of the pandemic.
“But I mean, the foundation that we laid was the most important part and I'm proud of what we were able to accomplish and relate some groundwork that's for sure,” Barker added.
The Republican candidate had hoped to battle the district’s traditionally blue hue with his own brand of political dialogue.
“The best way that we went about the blueness of our district was getting our message out there about being a more moderate Republican,” Barker said. “I've been very open from the beginning about being against extreme politics, whether it's right or left. I've been very adamant that that I'm against the extremeness that our politics have gone to.
“And that message resonated with a lot of people because a lot of people can agree that we have drifted, both parties have drifted, a little bit farther away from the values that the voters were actually still holding onto,” Barker said. “So getting that message out there, making sure that people knew that we were a moderate choice running as a Republican, that really helped us out.”
A look at the results in the Sargent-Barker contest shows Sargent laid her own foundation for victory in Monona, nearly quadrupling Barker’s vote totals in Wards 1-5 (2,399 to 612) and more than tripling it in Wards 6-10 (2,226 to 614). Sargent also nearly doubled up on Barker’s vote totals in the City of Sun Prairie (10,026 for Sargent against Barker’s total of 5,253 in Wards 1-19 and 26).
Barker did better in the Town of Cottage Grove, where he picked up 1,069 votes, but was still out-distanced by Sargent’s tally of 1,555. Sargent bettered Barker in the Village of Cottage Grove, where she beat him 2,766 to 1,544. Sargent trounced Barker by doubling up on his totals in the Village of McFarland, where she gathered 4,001 to 1,878 for Barker.
“I am truly honored to be chosen by voters as the next State Senator for the 16th Senate District," Sargent said in a statement issued to local media.
"This campaign was powered by the people who have gone above and beyond in organizing, advocating, and coming out to the polls in record numbers to build a better future," Sargent added.
"The message from the voters is clear– we need proven, progressive, and pragmatic leadership in the Wisconsin State Legislature," Sargent said. "It is humbling to succeed Senator Mark Miller who has been a progressive champion in the legislature for the past two decades. I will do all I can to live up to his legacy of fighting for positive change."
District 46 Assembly
Hebl tallied 67.1% of the vote, or 23,810 votes, to 11,655 votes, or 32.8% of the vote, with 10 of 11 precincts reporting on Election Night.
Lyon, a self-admitted libertarian running his first campaign for elected office as a Republican, made the race interesting in some of the towns in the district, earning 624 votes in the Town of Sun Prairie to Hebl’s 921.
But Hebl greatly outdistanced his Republican challenger in many of the urbanized areas of the district, including the City of Sun Prairie and in the Village of Cottage Grove.
In the City of Sun Prairie, for example, Hebl tallied 11,757 votes to 5,179 for Lyon.
“Disappointing,” Lyon said when asked for his reaction to the results. “Obviously I didn't win, I got into this to win, but realized that, for a first time candidate to compete against a multi-term candidate is an uphill battle. I feel that I accomplished a lot. I learned a lot and, my eyes were opened to a lot of things and we’ll reassess in the next coming days.”
Like Barker, Lyon said his campaign suffered from a lack of visibility.
“It really hindered me and the opportunity to get my name out there, to get in front of the people with a lack of parades, and social events that I could've gone to, to talk to people,” Lyon said.
“I believe, if I had the opportunity to talk to people on a more personal level with all the noise and events out of the way,” Lyon said, “people could have got to know me and really got to know my heart and my desire to move the state forward.”
The Republican did not rule out another run for office.
“As I said, we're gonna digest this, look at the numbers, talk to some people and, strongly consider what my political future is going to be,” Lyon said. “I would love to say right now, but I've learned from pro athletes you never make a decision on your career after a loss. So I'm going to — not to avoid the question — but I'm going to take some time, talk to my family, talk to friends and supporters and then we’ll make a decision.”
Hebl offered no public comment about the victory on Election Night or as of 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 4.
President
No final decision was made on the U.S. Presidential race between former vice president Joe Biden and President Donald Trump in terms of whether the state went for Biden or Trump as of 12:30 a.m.
In Dane County, the Biden-Harris ticket captured 257,975 votes to 78,160 for the Trump-Pence ticket with 250 of 253 precincts reporting.
Results were similar in urbanized areas of the county. In Monona for example, Biden-Harris grabbed 4,798 votes to 1,116 votes for Trump-Pence.
In the City of Sun Prairie, the Biden-Harris ticket grabbed 14,157 votes to just 5,835 for Trump-Pence.
Tallies were much closer in some of the Sun Prairie area towns, such as Bristol, where 1,478 marked their ballots for Biden-Harris to 1,308 for Trump-Pence, and Burke, where 808 voters cast ballots for Trump-Pence and 1,297 for Biden-Harris.
In the Town of Cottage Grove, voters cast 1,647 votes for Biden-Harris to 1,107 for Trump-Pence.
Voter turnout
Dane County vote turnout totaled 87.7% as of 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 4, with 249 of 253 precincts, or 98.4%, or precincts reporting. No other results were available early Wednesday, Nov. 4.
