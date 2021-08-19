Wisconsin had 4.5 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending August 15, 2021, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Temperatures and precipitation were near normal across the state, though several reporters mentioned high humidity. Southern Wisconsin received some much-needed rain, though soil moisture levels are still well below average.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 7% very short, 13% short, 67% adequate and 13% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 9% very short, 13% short, 69% adequate and 9% surplus.
Corn is reported 97% silking. The corn crop is 61% in the dough stage, 1 day ahead of last year and 6 days ahead of the 5-year average. Corn condition was 80% good to excellent, three percentage points above last week.
Soybeans are reported 97% blooming. The soybean crop was 83% setting pods, 1 day ahead of last year and 3 days ahead of the average. As some southern respondents reported a few soybean fields beginning to color, 1% of soybeans are coloring statewide. Soybean condition was 77% good to excellent, three percentage points above last week. Oats are reported 98% coloring. Oats are 54% harvested, 7 days behind last year and 3 days behind the average. Oat condition rated 71% good to excellent, four percentage points below last week.
Potato harvest is reported 20% complete. Potato condition is rated 94% good to excellent, one percentage point below last week. Winter wheat is reported 96% harvested for grain. The third cutting of alfalfa hay is 74% complete, 2 days ahead of last year and three days ahead of average. The fourth cutting has begun in most areas and is 4 percent complete. All hay condition was rated 73% good to excellent, one percentage point below last week.
Pasture condition was rated 62% good to excellent, 2 percentage points above last week.