Sun Prairie police arrested two males on Saturday July 11 in connection with a stolen vehicle spotted in the parking lot at Target, 660 S. Grand Ave.
Sgt. Brandon Lingle of the Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) said at around 11:26 a.m., an off duty detective with the SPPD spotted a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of Target.
Lingle said officers responded to the scene and during the investigation, two suspects fled on foot. The suspects were tracked to nearby locations and subsequently taken into custody.
During the search for the suspects, the Sun Prairie Aldi store, located at 750 Bunny Trail, was evacuated because one of the individuals was hiding in the store.
Upon completion of the search and an investigation, Cameron Barber-Smith, age 20 of Madison, was booked into the Dane County Jail on a parole violation. Javon Davis, age 19 of Sun Prairie, was booked into the Dane County Jail on a probation violation.
Lingle said the investigation continues and additional charges will likely be added at a later date.
The SPPD also received assistance from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol during the investigation.
