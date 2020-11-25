Wisconsin had 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending November 22, 2020, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
Sunny, windy conditions this week helped many farmers finish fieldwork for the season. Temperatures were slightly above normal with daytime highs rising into the 50s and 60s during a midweek warm spell.
In a few areas of northern Wisconsin, this meant snowmelt and mud, but much of the state had favorable soil moistures for bringing in the last of the corn.
Fall tillage and manure spreading continued well ahead of schedule. Reporters commented that many farmers used this week’s good weather to winterize and store their equipment.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 2% very short, 11% short, 76% adequate and 11% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 2% very short, 11% short, 77% adequate and 10% surplus.
Corn for grain harvest was 92% complete, more than four weeks ahead of last year and 17 days ahead of the five-year average. The moisture content of corn harvested for grain was reported at 17%.
Ninety-six percent of winter wheat was emerged, more than four weeks ahead of last year and three days ahead of the average.
Winter wheat condition rated 84% good to excellent statewide, up two percentage points from last week.
Fall tillage was reported as 79% complete, more than 4 weeks ahead of last year and more than a week ahead of the average.
