The Alliant Energy Center and all venues located on the 160 acre property, have received the Global Bio-risk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR facility accreditation.
Alliant Energy Center is the first multi-purpose convention, event, concert, fair, camping, outdoor, and agriculture site in Wisconsin to be industry-accredited in outbreak and infectious diseases preparation and response.
“We appreciate the Global Bio-risk Advisory Council for recognizing Dane County’s Alliant Energy Center as a facility that can properly prepare for, respond to, and recover from outbreaks and pandemics,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.
“The Alliant Energy Center campus has become a community hub during the COVID-19 pandemic—serving as a free testing site, hosting the Dane County Farmers' Market, offering space for emergency food distribution efforts, and more," Parisi added. "This accreditation assures visitors of our dedication to maintaining proper cleaning protocols and disinfection techniques to combat infectious diseases.”
GBAC is a division of ISSA, the leading trade association for the cleaning industry worldwide. GBAC STAR is the industry’s only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation. GBAC STAR establishes protocols and procedures, offers expert-led training and assesses a facility’s preparedness for bio-risk situations.
Every venue that receives the accreditation is vetted by GBAC as meeting all requirements for a safe, preventative, and responsive event facility.
“The Alliant Energy Center is an important event and meeting destination in Dane County. The GBAC STAR accreditation ensures meeting planners and attendees will experience the most comprehensive and innovative solutions to providing a clean, healthy, and safe space,” says Brent Kyzer-McHenry, Executive Director of the Alliant Energy Center.
The center has implemented the industry’s highest standards for cleaning and disinfection of infectious agents aiming to minimize risk associated with infectious agents such as SARS-CoV-2 for employees, customers, clients, visitors, the community and the environment.
Kyzer-McHenry said the certification provides assurance to guests and ensures confidence that proper cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention work practices are in place and implemented.
