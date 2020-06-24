The City of Sun Prairie has launched a revaluation frequently asked questions (FAQ) page, aiming to educate and ease tax anxieties as the city performs its revaluation process.
Open Book period, set to occur on a postponed timeline from July 1-21, will walk residents through their new property valuations, a process that can bring anxiety to community members economically affected by COVID-19.
While new tax rates cannot be calculated prior to information about tax levies from the school district, the state, the county and MATC are released, it is important to note that tax rates will not be calculated by multiplying last year’s property tax by this year’s assessed value as some may have assumed it would.
“A good way to think about it is a pie shared by everyone. That size of that pie is determined by the budget needs of the schools, the city, the county, technical college and state reforestation. These budgets correlate to the respective services provided to the community. If that pie doesn’t get bigger this year, payments don’t go up,” said Sun Prairie Director of Administration, Connie DeKemper.
Revaluation occurs every odd year in Sun Prairie at the request of the Sun Prairie City Council. Because of short staffing in the assessing department in 2019 assessments are instead occurring in 2020 but another revaluation is may occur in 2021 to set the valuation process back on schedule.
“It’s important to be aware of how the value of property in our community is evolving, especially now with tumultuous economic conditions around the country," DeKemper said.
"These aren’t just determined by what work you do to your home but are also affected by general economic conditions, such as interest rates, inflation, supply and demand, and changes in tax laws," DeKemper added.
"And because people are always building in our area, as time passes, the fair share of the pie fluctuates so past amounts paid may not represent current share," DeKemper said. "Simply put, those properties that are not presently paying their fair share of the tax burden will pay more taxes after a revaluation just as properties presently paying more than their fair share will pay less. ”
Answers to questions residents have about valuations can be accessed at the newly created revaluation FAQ page at cityofsunprairie.com/1336/Revaluation-FAQs but will also be discussed during a resident’s virtual Open Book meeting with the assessor’s office.
