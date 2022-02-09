The City of Sun Prairie and Sun Prairie-based Wisconsin Public Power Inc. have both filed applications for the Wisconsin Public Service Commission’s Energy Innovation Grant Program.
The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced Jan. 19 that it received over 100 applications requesting more than $30 million for its Energy Innovation Grant Program (EIGP).
The PSC will award up to $10 million for energy-related projects to reduce energy consumption, increase clean energy, bolster preparedness and resiliency in the energy system, and incorporate comprehensive energy planning.
City of Sun PrairieTwo grant applications have been submitted by the city to the Energy Innovation Grant Program of the Office of Energy Innovation/Public Service Commission (PSC) of Wisconsin. Both applications have been accepted and are currently under review.
Wastewater Recovery Campus Solar PV Installation — City Sustainability Coordinator Scott Semroc said this project would result in the largest Solar PV/renewable energy generation facility in Sun Prairie, with a total system size of 400 Kilowatts (kW).
Semroc said the city is taking significant actions to reduce energy consumption and associated negative externalities across its municipal operations. In 2020 the city received a collaborative grant from the OEI to create a Municipal Energy Plan.
“That plan was foundational to creating a strategy to identify, prioritize, and implement energy reduction projects,” Semroc wrote in the grant application.
City staff have been working across departments to build off this strategy and implement successful projects.
“Logically, the Wastewater Treatment Plant campus is a high-impact area of focus; based on the energy plan the facility is the single largest consumer of energy and contributor of total CO2e emissions (31% of total city operations; streetlights is second at 22% followed by the fleet at 13%),” Semroc wrote.
“The vision is to create a Sustainable Wastewater Recovery Campus that uses the latest technology and processes to provide innovative solutions that require far less energy and produce fewer negative externalities compared to existing processes,” Semroc wrote.
A PSC grant request amount of $59,000 would go towards equipment installation and ensuring optimal size of Solar PV system, originally in the 350-400kW range. The grant would guarantee funds to cover costs of a 400+kW system.
The Applicant Cost Share is made of up $600,000 originally budgeted for this project in the city’s Capital Improvement Plan, in addition to Focus on Energy incentives ($71,000) and WPPI Energy incentives ($20,000). The total project cost includes all of those funding sources.
“The city will maximize system size using all available funds, noting that additional load could be added to the facility in the future (EV Charging, additional equipment capacity),” Semroc added. “Currently, a system over 400kW would have diminishing economic returns as electricity (kWh) sent back to the grid would be paid at the wholesale rate.”
City Hall Campus Energy Optimization & Electrification — Semroc said the equipment budget for both the PSC Grant Request and Applicant Cost Share were calculated based on four project components. Quotes were obtained for all associated equipment costs, and cost share was included to reflect budgeted amounts along with additional incentives. Both Focus on Energy and WPPI Energy incentives were provided by those parties as estimates based on the best available information:
1. Facility-wide LED Lighting Upgrade: Grant Amount ($15,000 for costlier LED fixtures/controls), Cost Share ($91,000 city budgeted based on quote + $4,500 Focus on Energy + $1,800 WPPI @ $.04/kWh),
2. HVAC System Controls Upgrade: Grant Amount (funds gap between quote $105,500 and city budgeted amount $35,000 = $70,500) Cost Share ($35,000 city budgeted amount for HVAC controls),
3. Building Inspection Cargo Van Electric Vehicle: Grant Amount ($18,000 for increment between budgeted vehicle and electric vehicle model) and Cost Share ($30,000 for budgeted vehicle),
- 4. EV Charging Station Installation at City Hall Parking Lot: Grant Amount ($12,494 2 for equipment, $3,000 2 for installation; installation offset by WPPI incentive = $27,988) Cost Share (WPPI incentive of $1,500 2 per charger = $3,000).
“The proposed project would be a comprehensive upgrade of this important municipal facility,” Semroc wrote about the grant request.
“The City of Sun Prairie is taking significant actions to reduce energy consumption and associated negative externalities across its municipal operations. Based on the city’s Municipal Energy Plan . . . using 2018 data the facility consumed 609,824 kWh of electricity, 16,862 Therms of natural gas, emitted 554 metric tons of CO2e, had a total annual energy cost of $77,200, and accounted for 8% of total CO2e of municipal buildings/operations energy consumption,” Semroc added.
Additionally, many city vehicles are parked and operate from the Sun Prairie Municipal Building; the fleet as a whole accounted for 906 CO2e metric tons emitted and is 13% of total municipal energy consumption, according to Semroc.
“The city plans to hear back on whether funds have been awarded for either or both projects in mid-March,” Semroc said.
Sun Prairie Utilities/WPPI EnergyClint Cry, Energy Services Manager at Sun Prairie Utilities, said the overview of the WPPI Energy application for the PSC Energy Innovation grant program includes completing a study on how electric vehicles affect the municipal electricity distribution system.
“Through this project, WPPI will work with a consortium representing a cross-section of Wisconsin municipal utilities to develop tools for forecasting and planning distribution system upgrades to support residential [electric vehicle] adoption in the most reasonable and cost-effective manner,” Cry wrote.
“The goal is that the resources can be shared with all Wisconsin municipalities, are extensible to utilities other than those studied,” Cry added, “and are flexible enough to be modified in the future to allow for changing predictions in EV adoption.”
Due to the amount of funds requested during the 2020 EIGP, in which 108 applications were submitted requesting more than $24.4 million, the PSC increased the total funding allocated for this grant cycle by $3 million. Municipal electric utilities and municipalities were among those invited to apply for the 2022 EIGP funds.