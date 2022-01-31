A driver shortage is causing delays for residents using the City of Sun Prairie's shared-ride taxi service.
Seniors, school kids and others are waiting up to 90 minutes to two hours for rides, city officials say.
Nationwide labor shortages have impacted the transportation industry, with few truckers, taxi drivers and bus drivers on the road.
The city contracts with Viroqua-based Running Inc. for the shared-ride taxi service.
City of Sun Prairie Transportation Coordinator Alexander Brown said per the contract, people wait no more than 30-45 minutes for a ride. He also acknowledged that the service residents were receiving was “subpar.”
“We are sympathetic to the situation but we are leaning on Running Inc. to make sure that this is temporary and that the level of service laid out in the contract returns,” Brown said.
Brown started in October and estimates that he receives 3-5 complaints a week on shared-ride taxi delays.
Running Inc. General Manager Paul Woodward said he doesn’t expect the delays to ease anytime soon, especially with COVID-19 sicknesses curtailing drivers.
“We’ve pretty much reached critical status with our staffing now and it’s been very difficult to recruit drivers at this point,” Woodward told Transit Commission members last week.
Woodward said the problem is the same across all the communities Running Inc. serves with no one applying for driver jobs even with hiring and recruitment bonuses offered. Company officials didn't give detail on driver's wages.
Woodward said the shared-ride set-up makes it difficult to estimate wait times when people schedule a ride.
Residents should expect delays and add it into their schedule, Brown said. and try to travel at off-peak hours and not in the morning or afternoon.
In 2021, 57,188 riders were using the city shared-ride taxi service compared to 70,155 in 2019 pre-pandemic.
The safer-at-home order during the earliest part of the pandemic, people working from home, and virus fears, all impacted public transit numbers.
Brown reported that the service is steadily moving back to those pre-pandemic ridership numbers.
The shared-ride taxi service is funded by the city, state and federal governments. Last year the city subsidy was $244,292, and $560,428 in state aid. In 2022, the city budgeted $259,375 for the service and $519,750 in state aid.
The City of Sun Prairie also contracts with Metro Transit for commuter bus service.
The city council in December voted to expand Metro Transit service in 2024 with a five-year bus rapid transit agreement with the City of Madison.