Healthy Dane, a community collaborative comprised of UnityPoint Health - Meriter, SSM Health, Stoughton Health, UW Health, and Public Health Madison Dane County (PHMDC), is currently conducting a survey to get community feedback on the health of Dane County.
The survey is available in English, Spanish and Hmong until June 30.
It’s voluntary, anonymous and takes less than 10 minutes to complete. The survey is part of Dane County’s Community Health Needs Assessment, a feature of the Affordable Care Act designed to assist health organizations in better understanding the needs and assets of their community.
“We really want as many people as possible to take this survey. The feedback is critical in helping our community and organizations set health improvement priorities for our county,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of PHMDC.
“There’s no doubt that the pandemic highlighted health disparities in our community,"Heinrich added, "but we also need to hear directly from individuals – what’s going well, where are you struggling when it comes to taking care of your health, how can your healthcare systems and Public Health help?”
Survey results will help Healthy Dane address needs, set goals and work together along with other partners to improve the health and well-being of local residents.
Healthy Dane conducted its first Community Health Needs Assessment in 2012, which led to the development of healthydane.org, a public website with frequently updated data about health in Dane County.
Residents are encouraged to take one of the following surveys:
• English Language Community Health Survey: https://forms.office.com/r/e9EuQ8NKR8
• Spanish Language Community Health Survey: https://forms.office.com/r/G4DeqBddT7
• Hmong Language Community Health Survey: https://forms.office.com/r/rZRyy29Agd