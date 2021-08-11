Marshall resident Jeff Weigand won the Aug. 10 write-in election for the District 20 Dane County Board of Supervisors seat.
Weigand garnered 442 write-in votes to just 97 for the second place finisher, former Sun Prairie School Board member Mary Ellen Havel-Lang. Union carpenter Joe Lotegeluaki finished third with 81 votes while candidate Joe Tatar finished last with 67.
Weigand touted his leadership experience and desire to collaboratively improve Dane County in his campaign literature and his public campaign statements.
All four candidates competed in the election to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Julie Schwellenbach.
District 20 includes a portion of the Village of Windsor, the Town of Sun Prairie, Deansville, the Town of Bristol, a portion of the Town of Burke, the Village of Marshall, two wards in the City of Sun Prairie, and all of the Town of York.
No voters cast ballots in the City of Sun Prairie. City Clerk Elena Hilby previously said even through the city has two wards in District 20, no residents live there, so no ballots can be cast or tallied from those wards.