National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week brings together local communities and medical personnel to publicize safety and honor the dedication of those who provide the day-to-day lifesaving services of medicine's "front line."
The strong work of EMS providers has been clearly evident all throughout the COVID-19 pandemic; we recognize all EMS providers’ dedication to duty and commitment to community, and we thank them!
The 2021 National EMS Week theme is "THIS IS EMS: Caring for Our Communities", which echoes the mission statement of Sun Prairie EMS. This theme is particularly meaningful now, to remind people that every day we are still there to respond, support, and care for the needs of our communities.
We remember all those who have lost their lives to the pandemic and we honor all the EMS providers and other public safety personnel, too, who made the ultimate sacrifice.
The paramedic profession is positioned at the intersection of health care, public health, and public safety, and a Paramedic is cross-trained in each of these areas. A paramedic is a highly trained and skilled medical professional who is educated and trained to carry out some of the duties of a physician.
Collaboratively, paramedics work interdependently with emergency physicians to bring the highest level of medical care to patients outside of the hospital. The paramedic role includes being knowledgeable in disaster planning, response readiness, scene management, and emergency vehicle operations.
The modern paramedic’s role also includes:
Healer -- The paramedic supports the patient, both physically and emotionally, through an illness or injury by showing compassion and providing comfort measures.
Researcher -- Paramedics rely on an evidence-based approach to the practice of pre-hospital medicine, and participate in scientific research to collect and use data that drives strategies and techniques of EMS.
Teacher -- Paramedics reduce injury and illness in their communities by educating the public on a one-to-one basis, or in formal public education programs.
We are grateful and appreciative of the work our paramedics do and the department would like to pay special recognition to the paramedics of Sun Prairie EMS during National EMS Week 2021. We are very fortunate to have such a skilled group of professionals on our team. Please take a moment to remember the Sun Prairie paramedics throughout this week.