Police Chief: Officer shortage is taking its toll

Sun Prairie Police Chief Mike Steffes told city alders that the department is down eight officers as and adding one officer a year in the city budget won’t keep up with the public safety needs of the growing city.
With vacant positions, new hires in training and pending retirements, Steffes said the city’s police officer staff is wearing thin. Five officers are on the 2-10 p.m. shift and four officers each on the 6 a.m. -2 p.m. and the 10 p.m.-6 a.m. shifts.
“It is taking its toll on our officers,” Steffes said. “They are very, very tired.”
In domestic violence cases, serious car crashes and other incidents, at least two officers are needed, Steffes said.
“If we have a series of events going on at the same time, all our officers are going to be tied up very, very quickly,” Steffes told the Committee of the Whole on Oct. 26 as they discussed the 2022 city budget.
Steffes said SPPD recently had a good show of applications for an officer position but finding a qualified candidate has been difficult.
“We interviewed 74 people and weren’t able to get five off that list, so that is where those positions have carried forward,” Steffes said.
Once a qualified candidate is hired, Steffes said it takes eight-nine months before the officer is ready to go solo on patrol.
Mayor Paul Esser pledged to add another officer each year, which is included in the 2022 city budget. Steffes said it would take nine officers at a million-dollar price tag to fill the police officer shortage.
The police department is also requesting money for ballistic helmets and the hiring of a social worker, all initiatives currently in the mayor’s city budget. Steffes said a social worker, paid by federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, will help police officers handle calls from people with mental illness.
Alders heard from Steffes and other department leaders as they decide what to add and cut in the mayor’s recommended budget.
A public hearing on the 2022 city budget is set for Tuesday, Nov. 9
All the meetings are virtual for the public. To register for virtual attendance follow instructions on the meeting’s posted agenda on the city’s website, www.cityofsunprairie.com .
Residents can also submit comments on agenda items by emailing councilandmayor@cityofsunprairie.com or through Survey Monkey. Watch the meeting on TV or stream online at sunprairiemediacenter.com or on the Sun Prairie Media Center app.