The Association of Wisconsin School Administrators (AWSA) has named Dr. Mike Thompson as a Distinguished Friend of Education.
Thompson retired as the deputy state superintendent at the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction in July 2021 after a career in education that began in 1978 in the Omro School District, where he served as a health education coordinator.
While serving at the DPI, Thompson served under six Wisconsin state superintendents, including 10 years as deputy state superintendent.
The Distinguished Friend of Education is AWSA’s highest award. Recipients must have provided outstanding service to the cause of quality education for the young people of Wisconsin. Past award winners include U.S. Senator Herb Kohl, President Jimmy Carter and State Superintendents John Benson and Carolyn Stanford Taylor.
"It is a great honor to award Dr. Mike Thompson with AWSA's Distinguished Friend of Education award," said Jim Lynch, AWSA Executive Director. "Over a 43-year career in education, Dr. Thompson's heart always stayed deeply rooted in the classroom, with kids and those who serve them. Mike’s intellect, character, generosity, work ethic and great sense of humor have made a positive impact on Wisconsin. We are deeply grateful.”
Thompson received AWSA's Distinguished Friend of Education at the organization's Associate Principals Conference on Jan. 27 at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay.
AWSA is a professional organization made up of more than 2,200 associate principals, principals, aspiring administrators and academically oriented district administrators throughout Wisconsin. To learn more, visit https://www.awsa.org.