A special Oct. 27 Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting will consider the future of the apartment complex known as Colorado Commons.
City Planning Director Tim Semmann said the commission will convene a public hearing on a request by Skyview Apartments I, LLC for approval of an amendment to the city’s Comprehensive Plan to change the recommended land use classification from “Institutional and Utilities” to “High Intensity Residential Overlay.”
The commission will also consider a request to approve a General Development Plan for the 284 unit multi-family, multi-building residential development with underground parking and dedicated park space.
The Colorado Commons project is located on approximately 9.54 acres of land located west of North Thompson Road and south of Colorado Avenue.
The special Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting has been called for Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m., but due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, the meeting will be held remotely. Information about how prospective attendees may submit public comments and remotely participate in the commission meeting, along with application materials related to this request, may be be found on the City of Sun Prairie’s website, cityofsunprairie.com.
More information on the items to be considered by the Sun Prairie Plan Commission during its special meeting may also be obtained by contacting the City of Sun Prairie’s Planning Department at 608-825-1107.
