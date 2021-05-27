Wisconsin had 4.6 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending May 23, 2021, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
Temperatures were above normal this week, with all of Wisconsin at least 3 degrees above normal, and northern Wisconsin 6 degrees or more above normal. Isolated rain occurred over the entire state, but only northwest Wisconsin reached above normal levels of precipitation.
Dry fields allowed good access, with planting already drawing to a close in southern Wisconsin. Most farmers remain worried about continued dry conditions.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 6% very short, 18% short, 72% adequate and 4% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 8% very short, 21% short, 68% adequate and 3% surplus.
Corn is reported 90% planted, 1 day ahead of last year, and 14 days ahead of the 5-year average. Fifty-eight percent of corn had emerged, 5 days ahead of last year and 8 days ahead of the average.
Soybeans are reported 83% planted, 4 days ahead of last year and 16 days ahead of the average. Soybeans are reported 38% emerged, 4 days ahead of last year and 7 days ahead of the average.
Oats are reported 96% planted. Eighty-three percent of oats are emerged, 7 days ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of the average. One percent of oats are headed. Oat condition is rated 80% good to excellent, 6 percentage points better than last week.
Potatoes are 97% planted. Potato condition will be reported beginning next week.
Winter wheat is reported 12% headed, 9 days ahead of last year, and 7 days ahead of the average. Winter wheat condition was rated 87% good to excellent statewide, unchanged from last week.
All Hay condition was rated 69% good to excellent, 4 percentage points above last week.
Spring tillage is reported 98% complete.
Pasture condition was rated 65% good to excellent, 7 percentage points above last week.