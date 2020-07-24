A Sun Prairie kid who raised $431 for a second city dog park says he’s OK with improving the existing dog park or creating a temporary dog park.
Liam Clark earned the money by selling lemonade and gave it to the city for a new dog park several years ago.
After a dog park in The Reserve development near Token Springs Elementary School was nixed by the city council in April the city is looking at five other options. These include improving the city’s existing dog park on S. Bird St. or setting up a 15-acre dog park on city land temporarily—-10-15 years—until the city needs the land.
Clark says he is OK with both those options but insists that there be a water feature for dogs in the plans, according to city officials who consulted with him last month.
Costs for dog park options range between $500,000-$800,000, and include buying up to five acres on the city’s north side near the Reserve Park or acquiring 10 acres (the most expensive option) somewhere else in the city. Developing 4-5 “micro” dog parks in existing city parks is also on the table.
Public feedback showed the greatest support for the 10-acre dog park and enhancing the existing dog park, according to the City’s Mind Mixer June survey, www.sunprairiewi.mindmixer.com.
Users have complained about wet areas at the city’s 11-acre dog park. The city could create boardwalks to keep canine and their owners mud-free. New fencing, an agility course, more benches, and leash posts are some improvements being considered at the S. Bird dog park.
Alders expect to discuss dog park options at a future Committee of the Whole meeting.
A dog park project, if approved, could be in next year’s capital improvement plan and constructed in 2023.
City officials researched dog parks in other municipalities of comparable size. Brookfield (population 37,920) has one 14-acre dog park and West Bend (31,590) has two parks with 13 acres.
