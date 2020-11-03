Longtime community volunteer, former Business Improvement District (BID) Board member and 40-year Sun Prairie Lions Club member Mike Cunningham died on Monday, Nov. 2 at age 77.
He was born June 7, 1943 in Tacoma, Washington and was the son of Richard and Dorothy (Mikes) Cunningham. He married Cindi Wenk on Aug. 22, 1970 in New Cumberland, Penn.
Cunningham was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and served from 1966 to 1972 in an Infantry unit.
“In the Marine Corps, you never had to ask someone to give you a hand,” Cunningham said in an article published earlier this year. “It was beaten into your head that you helped the next guy.”
He worked for Public Broadcasting System for 6 years. Following his time at PBS, he started his own advertising agency, Cunningham & Welch, in Madison.
Cunningham was very active in the Sun Prairie Business Improvement District (BID), including his service as a past board member and volunteer.
Cunningham also volunteered with the Sun Prairie Farmers Market and the Sun Prairie Historical Library & Museum and even served as a museum board member. In 2016, Cunningham received an award from Mayor Paul Esser for his five years of service as a museum board member.
But it was as a member of the Sun Prairie Lions Club that Cunningham had the most service. Cunningham served on many projects during his four decades in the club, including the Easter Egg Hunt, the annual Grand Bicycle Rodeo, parking cars at the Sweet Corn Festival, and more.
He chaired the club’s annual Spouses Night event, was a longtime participant through the club in the Wisconsin State Lions Curling Bonspiel and was a frequent member of the Sun Prairie Lions Club Honor Guard, which salutes deceased club members by attending their funerals.
During his Lions Club service, Cunningham helped to build The Sun Prairie Dream Park, which he said was also one of his top volunteer projects. Cunningham served as a log pounder and lumber carrier who saw the wonder of the project when it opened more than 13 years ago.
“It has been by far been one of the biggest attractions in the city,” Cunningham said.
The most eye-opening was his service on the United Way Board of Directors.
“That made me sit back and realize how lucky I was because I could have been on the other side of the fence, without food or a home,” Cunningham said. “Most of those people got there because of unfortunate circumstances—illness or they lost their jobs. You realize how many people are just one or two paychecks away from being in the same circumstance.”
Cunningham was also an award-winning TV producer. Working with the Sun Prairie Media Center, Cunningham earned an Award of Excellence & Best in Show – Produced by Seniors: Amateur; Category: Documentary/Feature, Public Access Program, Produced by Seniors -- “Footprints of Sun Prairie – Then & Now.”
The video was produced by Cunningham to help celebrate the City of Sun Prairie’s 175th Anniversary. The short video incorporates historical and modern day pictures of the city along with narration.
Cunningham worked with Sun Prairie Museum Curator Peter Klein, and Anna Hahm to create an accurate, original video about the history of the City of Sun Prairie. Cunningham received the award during the Wisconsin Community Media Annual Video Festival took place on April 26 and 27, 2013 in Milwaukee, and attended by cable access TV stations from all over the Midwest. The purpose of the festival is to recognize outstanding video productions produced by public, educational and government access facilities and their producers.
An avid gardener, Cunningham has the family garden at their Town of Bristol home named the Sun Prairie Garden Club’s Garden of the Month in July 2017.
Cunningham received the Book of Golden Deeds from the Sun Prairie Exchange Club in March as a way to recognize his service to Sun Prairie. But he said one of his heroes is his wife, Cindi.
“She’s taught me about the spirit of giving,” Cunningham said. “She is the one I always try to imitate, to do something before you are asked to do it.”
Some Sun Prairie residents thought Mike was their hero.
“Mike was the most tireless supporter of Sun Prairie that I have ever met. You could always count on him to be there to lend a hand,” remarked City of Sun Prairie Economic Development Director Neil Stechschulte.
“The countless hours he contributed to volunteering for the Downtown Business Improvement District, the Farmers Market, the Historical Library and Museum, the Lions Club, and a host of other organizations helped make Sun Prairie a better place for everyone,” Stechschulte added. “I will be forever grateful for having the opportunity to know him.”
“Justin and Family: I'm terribly saddened to hear the news of your dad's passing. Know that we are thinking of you during this painful time,” wrote Steve Powers.
“Mike was a fixture at the Downtown Sun Prairie Farmers Market every Saturday morning. He was known and loved by vendors and customers alike,” remarked Sarah Wells, Sun Prairie Farmers Market manager.
“You could always count on Mike to get customers smiling, laughing or sticking around longer for a chat. Always willing to lend a hand to a vendor, Mike could be found assisting with set up or tear down and of course, his specialty, helping to pitch the sale of a product,” Wells added. “He was a friend of the Farmers Market and will be greatly missed.”
“A great husband, father, grandfather and friend of so many of us. You will be missed but never forgotten. Rest in peace Michael,” commented Sun Prairie Lions Club member Colette Olson on the group’s private Facebook page. “God received another angel in heaven.”
“My heart is heavy. Mike and I had so many wonderful conversations. Especially at Farmers Market and about UW and The Ohio State,” commented Bill Baker. “My friend, I will miss you terribly.”
“Oh no -- my heart is sad, heavy, shock, disbelief,” commented Kathryn Mosher. “We will miss you deeply Mike and you coming to mooch corn from us during the summer farmers market.”
“My fondest memories of Mike were when he’d just pop by my pizza business and have a smoke and bug me for a scarecrow for the Sun Prairie contest,” commented Tim Mason, former Domino’s Pizza franchise owner in Sun Prairie. “[He was] quite the community involvement guy. We will all miss him dearly.”
He is survived by his wife Cindi; his daughter Kirsten (Jeremy) Mangano; a son Justin Cunningham; two grandchildren, Mallory and Jocelyn Mangano; a brother, Jordan (Deborah) Cunningham; a sister Kate (Dennis) Zerance.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Sacred Hearts Cemetery in Sun Prairie. Father Donn Haier will preside. Graveside Military rites will be held.
Without knowing it, Cunningham gave his own epitaph when interviewed for his Book of Golden Deeds accomplishment in March.
Although Cunningham said he usually doesn’t stick around for the honor and praise after a project is done, he will always remember the accomplishments.
“All you have to do is touch people’s hearts,” Cunningham added, “and show them that you care.”
—Jennifer Fetterly contributed to this article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.