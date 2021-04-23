Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser presented a record seven proclamations during the Tuesday, April 20 Sun Prairie City Council meeting in addition to honoring employee service anniversaries as well as upcoming and earlier 2021 retirees.
Esser presented proclamations for Arbor Day, Municipal Clerks Week, Fair Housing Month, Monarch Butterfly Habitat preservation, Telecommunicators Week and two proclamations to city employees Sarah Sauer and Jeremy Cramer for their service on the city’s Sustainability Task Force (see the proclamations with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
The Fair Housing Proclamation noted the history of the Fair Housing Law as part of the Civil Rights Act of 1968. The Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, age, marital status, and familial status and encourages fair housing opportunities for all citizens.
The proclamation states “the City encourages and supports fair housing practices and in order to heighten public awareness, the City of Sun Prairie pledges its commitment to improve housing options and celebrates the value of harmonious and diverse communities by promoting the Fair Housing Law” and proclaims April 2021 as Fair Housing Month in the City of Sun Prairie.
Administrative Services Director Connie DeKemper said the city’s Fair Housing proclamation was mentioned in the city’s Clock Tower News newsletter and will be published elsewhere in an effort to afford more visibility.
“It is a small public relations project right now,” she added.
Previously mentioned in the Police News column, Telecommunicators Week honors dispatchers in the Sun Prairie Police Department’s Dispatch Center.
“I just want to thank our dispatchers,” remarked Sun Prairie Police Chief Mike Steffes, who pointed out that dispatchers are often the first contact with the public when they call in to report a crime or other emergency. He said he wanted to make sure they are honored. “Thank you mayor.”
The Mayors Monarch Pledge butterfly proclamation describes the “unprecedented” decline of the monarch butterfly population during the past 20 years, and how the city is joining the pledge to “encourage residents to learn about the conservation of monarch butterflies and how they can make a difference by planting native milkweed and nectar plants to preserve and strengthen the monarch butterfly and all pollinators.”
The proclamation commits Sun Prairie to the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge to help restore the habitat for the monarch butterfly and encourages city residents to do the same.
Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Kristin Grissom accepted the Arboy Day proclamation by saying 2021 marks the 17th year of being a Tree City USA. With 12,000 city trees, Sun Prairie’s urban forest is one of its most valuable assets, Grissom said.
Last year, the City of Sun Prairie planted more than 700 trees, Grissom said, and plans to plant 500 more this year.
One of the ways that will happen is with the Sun Prairie Parks Friends planting trees and assisting with park maintenance on Saturday, April 24. She said all volunteer slots were filled as of Tuesday, April 20.
City Clerk Elena Hilby thanked the mayor for recognizing the important work municipal clerks do in helping to facilitate elections and facilitate the function of municipal governments, especially through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I just want to thank you for taking the time to recognize our profession for this week,” Hilby said.
The proclamation declares May 2-8 as Municipal Clerk’s Week in the City of Sun Prairie and extends appreciation to all municipal clerks “for the vital services they perform and their exemplary dedication to the communities they represent.”
Esser said he was once told the clerk’s office was the front door to democracy. “And I like that one,” he said.
Employee service anniversaries
In recognition of, and appreciation for, dedicated service to the City of Sun Prairie, with gratitude from the community, the mayor and the city council saluted the following city employees for service anniversaries:
25 Years — Scott Bartnick, Police; Todd Anderson, Engineering; Gary Nichols, Police and Jack Wilkinson, Police.
20 Years — Rachel Packard, Media Center; Jennifer Nichols, Police; Benjamin Pluim, Police; Chris Seltzner, City Attorney’s office; Christine LesCamela, Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP); Steve Vernig, Parks and Brian Waldera, Police.
15 Years — Jeremy Rademacher, Police; Anna Taylor, Library; Lynn Montague, Library; Arrin Linzenmeyer, Clerk’s office and Tom Culbertson, Public Works.
10 Years — Shane Johnson, EMS; Tim Lamb, Building Inspection and Ryahn Smith, Police.
Five years — Steven Baker, Library; Everaldo Rodrigues, Public Works; Sarah Michaelis, Library; Jeffrey Neuhauser, EMS; Sarah Sauer, Planning;
Ashley Gullixson, Police; Joseph Retzlaff, Public Works; Shari Baumann, Police;
Bennie Eveans, WWTP; Jesse Davila, Police; Brandon Reigstad, Police; Eric Jeffers, Police; Ryan Barnes, Police; Brittany Lowrey, Police; Melissa Carollo, Library and Brian Vaughn, EMS.
Noting that if the council was meeting in person, Esser said he would present service awards in person to those employees attending the council meeting.
The mayor said he presumed all employees had already been presented with certificates for their service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.