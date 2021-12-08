Patrick DePula from Salvatore’s Tomato Pies accepted the 2021 Business of the Year award from Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce executive Director Christina Williams during the chamber’s inaugural gala held Wednesday, Dec. 1 at the Sun Prairie Hilton Garden Inn.
The Business “CHANGE” Award was presented to three chamber members whose exemplary response to the COVID-19 crisis ensured the well-being of their employees, customers and communities. Among those receiving the award was Firehouse Subs, and accepting the award from Sun Prairie Chamber Eexutive Director Christina Williams (right) for the business was Firehouse Subs owner Eric Erwin (left) and General Manager Dana Wolters (center).
Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Joe Schuch addressed the crowd at the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at the Sun Prairie Hilton Garden Inn.
Contributed
Contributed
Jen Harper (left, with Theresa Stevens representing the Sun Prairie Library Foundation) received the 2021 Volunteer of the Year Award for the work she did on the 2021 Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival.
Contributed
Steve Pogue accepted a Pioneer Award on behalf of the Sun Prairie Lions Club from Sun Prairie Chamber Executive Director Christina Williams.
Contributed
Rick Wicklund from Sun Prairie Utilities accepted the Pioneer Award from Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Christina Williams.
The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce hosted its inaugural Gala to celebrate businesses on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at The Sun Prairie Hilton Garden Inn, 1220 S. Grand Ave..
The chamber itself marks 75 years of supporting local businesses, and to honor this history and the legacy of long-standing business partnerships, the chamber presented Pioneer Awards to several businesses and organizations.
In addition, the chamber presented the Business of the Year and the Business “Change” Award which recognized three organizations with exemplary response to the COVID-19 crisis.
Business of the Year -- Salvatore’s Tomato Pies earned the award for contributions to the community at-large. Salvatore’s received multiple nominations for the top honor.
Business “CHANGE” Award -- Presented to three entities whose exemplary response to the COVID-19 crisis ensured the well-being of their employees, customers and communities. Recipients included the Sun Prairie Area School District, Firehouse Subs and Mick Fischer Trophy and Engraving Shop.
Pioneer Award -- Washington Mills Ceramics Corporation, Brooks Tractor, Sun Prairie Utilities , Bank of Sun Prairie, Chase Lumber Company, Angell Park Speedway, American Legion Post & Auxiliary Unit 333, the Sun Prairie Lions Club, and the Sun Prairie Public Library.
The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year was presented to Jennifer Harper for her contributions to the annual Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Fest Festival.
The gala also included keynote speaker Dr. Celina Peerman.
The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce is a 501(C)6 organization driven by members to promote, advocate, educate and connect members. The chamber of is located at 109 E. Main St. in downtown Sun Prairie; learn more online at sunprairiechamber.com.