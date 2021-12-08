The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce hosted its inaugural Gala to celebrate businesses on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at The Sun Prairie Hilton Garden Inn, 1220 S. Grand Ave..

The chamber itself marks 75 years of supporting local businesses, and to honor this history and the legacy of long-standing business partnerships, the chamber presented Pioneer Awards to several businesses and organizations.

In addition, the chamber presented the Business of the Year and the Business “Change” Award which recognized three organizations with exemplary response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Business of the Year -- Salvatore’s Tomato Pies earned the award for contributions to the community at-large. Salvatore’s received multiple nominations for the top honor.

Business “CHANGE” Award -- Presented to three entities whose exemplary response to the COVID-19 crisis ensured the well-being of their employees, customers and communities. Recipients included the Sun Prairie Area School District, Firehouse Subs and Mick Fischer Trophy and Engraving Shop.

Pioneer Award -- Washington Mills Ceramics Corporation, Brooks Tractor, Sun Prairie Utilities , Bank of Sun Prairie, Chase Lumber Company, Angell Park Speedway, American Legion Post & Auxiliary Unit 333, the Sun Prairie Lions Club, and the Sun Prairie Public Library.

The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year was presented to Jennifer Harper for her contributions to the annual Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Fest Festival.

The gala also included keynote speaker Dr. Celina Peerman.

The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce is a 501(C)6 organization driven by members to promote, advocate, educate and connect members. The chamber of is located at 109 E. Main St. in downtown Sun Prairie; learn more online at sunprairiechamber.com.

