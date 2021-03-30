In late 2020, a group of Sun Prairie residents, who are passionate about Sun Prairie parks, began discussions on the formation of a non-profit organization with the purpose of supporting the city’s park system.
The group has since incorporated as the Sun Prairie Parks Friends, Inc. (SPPF) and is a 501(c)(3), public charity. Donors are able to deduct contributions and SPPF is qualified to accept bequests, devises, transfers, or gifts as tax deductible contributions.
“Parks are vitally important to a healthy city as they provide a place for everyone to enjoy the outdoors, exercise, and play sports,” said Jonathan Stevens, Board President of SPPF. “Unfortunately, local governments are facing pressure to provide more services without raising taxes, and the parks can often be forgotten if citizens don’t advocate for the importance of parks.”
Other board members include board vice president William Dunlop, treasurer Jo Kiesow, secretary Erik Naumoff and former Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Bob Holling as a member of the board of directors.
Through volunteering, fundraising, advocacy, and collaboration, SPPF plans to assist in the preservation and improvement of recreational opportunities, land, ecosystems, structures, and equipment within Sun Prairie Parks.
The group has already garnered nearly 100 members and a very generous startup donation from the Bank of Sun Prairie. Residents and businesses can show their support for the parks by signing up for an annual or lifetime membership at the group’s website, www.parksfriends.org.
“We are excited about sponsoring an upcoming Earth Day parks cleanup in collaboration with the city and the YMCA, a dog park cleanup, and even a community-build for a new playground at Grandview Park.” said Dunlop.
As SPPF’s first major project, the group has been approved by the city to fundraise $60,000 for four new lighted pickleball courts to be constructed at Wyndham Hills Community Park.
Assuming fundraising goals are met, the completed complex will include a total of 10 pickleball courts and become a regional destination for pickleball enthusiasts and events.
Support among city council alders for this project has been extremely high. The group reports that more than $30,000 has already been raised and the Friends hope to present the funds to the city by the end of the year.
Donations are still needed and can be made through the group’s website, www.parksfriends.org.
Upcoming events include:
April 3 -- Sun Prairie Dog Park Clean-up, Sun Prairie Pet Exercise Area, which is located at 1025 South Bird St.
April 24 -- Earth Day/Arbor Day Cleanup and Tree Planting Event. Volunteers will join SPPRF Department staffers, the Sun Prairie YMCA and the Friends to clean up and plant trees at the following parks:
• Pheasant Run Park, 921 Sunfield St,;
• Sheehan Park East, 925 Linnerud Drive;
• Sheehan Park West, 1115 Linnerud Drive;
• Vandenburg Heights Park, 1020 Vandenburg St.
Volunteers may register online at www.tinyurl.com/EarthArborDaySP2021 to indicate which park they will be volunteering at.
One person at each location will be needed to be a site leader who will meet at the Sun Prairie YMCA, located on Don Simon Drive in the Smith's Crossing Neighborhood, at 9:45 a.m. to get supplies and instructions.
Trash bags, gloves and trash pickers will be supplied for each site.
Volunteers will receive a goodie bag and boxed lunch after the conclusion of the event.
Mid-June -- Playground Community Build for the Grandview Park playground equipment. By going from contracted installation to a community build, the Friends will be able to save $6,000 from the project cost, which will be used for new benches, trash receptacles, signage and a portion of the concrete sidewalk and border.
To learn more about the Sun Prairie Parks Friends, visit: www.parksfriends.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.