Wisconsin had 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending May 16, 2021, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
Temperatures were below normal again this week, with hard freezes reported in northern Wisconsin at the beginning of the week. Scattered light rain over the weekend dropped less than a quarter inch in the majority of the state.
Dry field conditions allowed tillage and planting to make rapid progress but kept crop emergence and pasture growth slow. Rain is needed to jumpstart crop growth and development, particularly in southern Wisconsin. Some producers were chopping winter small grains for forage.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 15% very short, 28% short, 55% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 11% very short, 25% short, 60% adequate and 4% surplus.
Corn is reported 78% planted, even with last year but 11 days ahead of the 5-year average. Twenty-four percent of corn had emerged, 3 days ahead of last year and 5 days ahead of the average.
Soybeans are reported 63% planted, 2 days ahead of last year and 13 days ahead of the average. Soybeans are reported 12% emerged, 4 days ahead of last year and 7 days ahead of the average.
Oats are reported 92% planted, 6 days ahead of last year and 15 days ahead of the average. Sixty-eight percent of oats are emerged, 6 days ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the average. Oat condition is rated 74% good to excellent, 4 percentage points better than last week.
Potatoes are 91% planted, 14 days ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of the average.
Winter wheat is reported 1% headed, mostly based on reports from southern Wisconsin. Winter wheat condition was rated 87% good to excellent statewide, down 1 percentage point from last week.
All Hay condition was rated 65% good to excellent, 7 percentage points below last week.
Spring tillage is reported 93% complete, 4 days ahead of last year and 18 days ahead of the average.
Pasture condition was rated 58% good to excellent, 4 percentage points below last week.