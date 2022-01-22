The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 20 announced Mary Gilmore, Cameron Day and Carissa Murphree have joined the organization for various part-time roles.
Day and Murphree are Sun Prairie High School seniors who are expanding their classroom skills in a professional setting which connects, promotes, educates and advocates on behalf of their members.
Mary Gilmore -- fondly referred to the “Jill of all trades” as the Administrative Assistant -- will work with event registrations, membership, accounts receivable and overall maintenance of the building. Gilmore will be at the chamber office from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. four days a week.
Cameron Day will focus on the chamber website (www.sunprairiechamber.com) and the Member Information Center. The website updates contain member and community information, events, referrals, educational and sponsorship opportunities.
Carissa Murphree will focus social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. As the DECA Chapter’s Vice President of Social Media she incorporates digital media marketing and design skills.
With the chamber’s hands-on experience managing social platforms, Murphree will be better positioned to enter the UW-La Crosse social media & marketing program this fall. To follow her work, search Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.
Nancy Everson, the School to Work Coordinator in the Sun Prairie Area School District praised the chamber for being an example for other Sun Prairie work places to follow by hiring Sun Prairie High School students.
“Day and Murphree have both taken a variety of business and marketing classes, along with all of their core classes," Everson said. "This opportunity to work with the Chamber team and members is providing real hands-on experience, giving them an opportunity to use what they have learned in the classroom. We are thrilled to partner with the chamber to make this work for the students!”