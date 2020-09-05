Acting on an approval recommendation from the Sun Prairie Plan Commission, the Sun Prairie City Council on Sept. 1 gave final approval for the city’s 14th tax increment finance (TIF) District.
The plan for TIF District 14 includes expenditures of $5.8 million, including $3 million for public infrastructure, $1.96 million for development incentives, $772,000 in debt service and $62,500 in for administrative, planning and legal expenses.
The city anticipates roughly $19.1 million in improvements will occur as a result of the TIF. That includes sufficient enough tax increment to pay for all the project costs within 20 of the TIF’s 27 allowable years, according to the draft plan.
Activities included as part of the TIF 14 project plan include:
• Redevelopment of city-owned property at the corner of Main and Vine streets, where the three-story Bougie Building will be constructed. The building will include 5,600 sq. ft. of restaurant and community space on the ground floor with 10 residential apartments located on the second and third floors.
• Possible redevelopment of properties located at the northwest and southwest corners where buildings were destroyed by the natural gas explosion.
• Conservation and improvement of existing buildings located at the northwest corner of West Main and North Bristol streets.
• Reconstruction or improvement of streets, parking areas, storm water management facilities and other infrastructure.
Estimated projects and their timelines and costs as outlined in the plans are as follows:
Cannery Square fountain, pump, paver and planter replacement — The city estimates this taking place during the 2030-31 time frame with a cost of $100,000.
Financial incentive for historical restoration assistance — This could begin in 2023 and last as long as 2048, with a total project cost of $74,773.
Southwest corner of Bristol and Main — The city anticipates providing $3.04 million for development incentive, purchase of land, Lane Street reconstruction, South Bristol Street from Linnerud to Main with increased on-street parking, construction of a festival street and possible purchase of land to construct a storm water detention basin.
Northwest corner of Bristol and Main — $1.36 million to resurface the city-owned parking lot in 2021, reconstructing North Bristol Street from the fire station to Cliff Street in 2030, a development incentive anywhere from 2030-42, and purchase of land in 2029.
Financial incentive for redevelopment of Main and Vine — $387,410 for this project that could happen anywhere from 2020 to 2032. The plan calls for the incentive to be “pay as you go” from the tax increment generated from the Bougie Building, with a $30,000 up front payment to reimburse environmental-related costs.
As previously outlined, long term debt interest of $771,750 and administrative, planning and legal expenses of $62,500. That totals the $5.8 million project cost.
The city is estimating that less than 35 percent of the land within TIF 14 will be devoted to retail business at the end of TIF 14’s maximum expenditure period.
City staffers were available along with financial consultant Todd Taves from Ehlers, but alders asked no questions before approving the plan.
Alders were required to delay final consideration of the plan by state law, which requires at least 14 days to elapse from the public hearing for the item before the council can take action.
Mayor Paul Esser made an observation after the final vote was taken.
“Now we need some development in TIF 14,” the mayor said. “It’s good to see them working on the Old City Hall.” He said he ran into longtime Sun Prairie resident and former ambassador Tom Loftus, who told him the city and used to play in the tower of the old city hall. A Sept. 8 Sun Prairie Plan Commission item will seek permission to exceed the maximum building height allowed in the city to restore the tower to its former appearance and height.
