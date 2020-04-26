Fatal accident prompts flashing beacon crosswalk project at West Main Street/Clarmar Drive

The city is considering a $250,000 flashing beacon crosswalk at West Main Street and Clarmar Drive in connection with a Sun Prairie woman’s death April 14 after being hit by a car near the intersection.
Safety improvements for the troublesome intersection were recommended by consultants in 2018 and were proposed in last year’s city budget but not funded.
Now the reaction to the fatal accident could move safety improvements forward this year, using money the city has saved in other projects. The HAWK (High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk Beacon) installation received an OK from the Public Works Committee this week and will now move to the City Council for a vote.
Julie A. Ziegler, 46, died after being hit by a car on April 14 near West Main Street and Clarmar Drive. Sun Prairie Police reported that Ziegler was not in a crosswalk. There have been no charges or citations filed against the 47-year-old male driver. The investigation of the accident is still underway.
After the accident, District 4 Alder Al Guyant, who chairs the Public Works Committee said he didn’t want to delay safety improvements at the intersection any longer.
“I realize that the pedestrian was not in the crosswalk but that site has been needing improvements for years, according to what I’ve been told,” Guyant said. “While the death brought it to the forefront, I would have made these changes anyway.”
Public Works Committee member Kelvin Santiago, who is a civil engineer and has expertise in traffic operations and safety, voted for the HAWK signal but cautioned the committee on being reactionary.
“It (the fatal accident) is unfortunate but I think it would be better to have a master plan for the whole Main Street corridor instead of dropping money on specific spots because something happened,” Santiago said at Tuesday’s Public Works meeting.
Before the accident, the city was considering applying for a WisDOT grant that would fund 90 percent of the HAWK project. But city officials said that funding could take two to three years.
City Director of Public Services Adam Schleicher said $400,000 in savings from 2019 Capital Improvement projects could fund the HAWK crosswalk project now instead of waiting for grant money.
At its April 21 meeting, the Public Works committee discussed the HAWK proposal and approved it within seven minutes, under a time limit before the Zoom virtual meeting cut off. The committee is meeting via videoconferencing under the COVID-19 pandemic “Safer at Home” emergency orders.
The committee received data from the most recent traffic study of the intersection showing West Main Street between O’Keeffe Avenue and Hart Road/Clarmar Drive has an estimated 16,900 vehicles per day.
A January 2013-December 2017 traffic report showed the West Main Street and Clarmar Drive intersection had 13 reported crashes, six of those with injuries. There were two pedestrian/bike crashes.
Pedestrians crossing at Clarmar Drive must cross five lanes of traffic with no pedestrian refuge, such as a median. A traffic study found that people were crossing mid-block, just west of the intersection.
Consultants recommended overhead or flashing LED pedestrian signs and wider crosswalk pavement markings in a 2018 West Main Traffic Study. Installing a raised median between the apartment complex driveway and Clarmar Drive and providing pedestrian cut-throughs and a painted crosswalk for mid-block crossing were other solutions recommended. Another long-term solution was to restrict the east Park Circle driveway to a right-in/right-out only or close the driveway completely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.