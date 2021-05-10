Dane, Jefferson County farm breakfasts moved to August

Two annual farm breakfasts in Dane and Jefferson Counties, meant to promote the agriculture and dairy industries, are set to happen normally this summer.
The Dane County Breakfast on the Farm, and the Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast, are both scheduled for Aug. 21.
Breakfast on the Farm
The Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee is going ahead with Breakfast on the Farm, after last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.
It is Saturday, Aug. 21 from 7-11:30 a.m. and will be hosted in Cambridge by local dairy farmers Tina and Duane Hinchley, who were originally to host in 2020. Hinchley’s Dairy Farm is located at 2844 Hwy. 73, Cambridge.
The Dairy Promotion Committee announced last week that after careful consideration it had “made the decision to move Breakfast on the Farm to a later date in August, with hopes that CDC and Dane County guidelines for COVID-19 will allow a more ‘normal’ event to take place.”
On the menu will be scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, yogurt, cheese, ice cream, milk and coffee. Other dairy items will also be available to sample. The cost of the event is $4 for children age 3-11, and $8 for people age 12 and older.
Activities will include live music from Sun Prairie-based Soggy Prairie, a kiddie pedal tractor pull, an expo area with dairy information and food samples, a horse-drawn wagon ride, lawn games, large machinery displays, cow spots and face painting, and other activities.
Dane County’s Fairest of the Fair, Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs, and Bessy the Dane Dairy Cow will also be on hand. For more information, visit: https://www.danecountydairy.com/breakfast-on-the-farm/.
Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast
The Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast is also on after it became a drive-in event in 2020 due to COVID-19.
The Jefferson dairy breakfast is scheduled to take place Saturday, Aug. 21 from 7 a.m. to noon at Jefferson County Fair Park, located at 503 N. Jackson St. in Jefferson.
The dairy breakfast is a “long-standing tradition in Jefferson County,” first held in 1970 at the Tom Beane farm in Fort Atkinson, according to the event’s website. It will feature products from Jefferson County, including Jones Dairy Farm Sausage, Crave Brothers Cheese, Prairie Farms milk, and other products from local farms.
Proceeds will fund scholarships for high school and college students interested in agriculture and grants for local agriculture organizations. The application deadline for scholarships and grants is Aug. 1. Applicants must volunteer at the breakfast to receive a scholarship.
For more information, visit: https://www.jcfairpark.com/p/fair-park/dairy-breakfast .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.