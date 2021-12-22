A 35-year-old Sun Prairie woman remains in custody in the Dane County Jail facing charges of trying a run over her male companion and child.
Alicia Walker appeared at Dec. 16 Dane County Circuit Court arraignment hearing on four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon and two counts of operating while intoxicated.
A man who was in a relationship with Walker reported to police that Walker ran over him and their 2-year-old child in a Sun Prairie parking lot on Dec. 2 around 5:05 p.m. following a dispute about money, according to the criminal complaint.
Walker had called Sun Prairie police at that same time reporting that the man owed her $120 and she wanted police to get the money back for her. She told police that the man has “snatched” the children out of the car and walked east toward a business parking lot.
The man told police after an argument in the Walmart parking lot, he took their three children and walked across the street to a parking lot. The man reported that Walker got into the vehicle and came to the parking lot across the street where he was with the children. The man reported that Walker sped up the vehicle 15-20 mph and drove toward him and the three children. The man told police he picked up the 2-year-old and pushed the other older children out of the way of the vehicle.
A witness reported that the man was lying on the ground with one of his legs underneath the front passenger tire of the 2006 Ford Fusion. The 2-year-old child was lying under the engine area of the vehicle near the front passenger bumper, the witness told police
A Sun Prairie police officer reported he saw Walker backing the vehicle off the leg of the man when he arrived on the scene, according to the criminal complaint.
Walker told police that she has gotten out of the car and walked away and then eventually saw the man under the car and did not know how he got there. She told another police officer the man had jumped in front of the car.
Police reported that Walker’s speech was slow and slurred. Walker told police she had taken methadone that day.
A Sun Prairie police officer reported that Walker could not complete some parts of the Field Sobriety Test. Walker denied consent for a blood draw.
A Dane County judge issued a search warrant for a blood draw after finding probable cause. The results were not in the criminal complaint.
The 2-year-old was taken to the hospital and had no broken bones but road rash and lacerations. Police did not report the condition of the man in the criminal complaint.
One of the children drew a picture describing the scene and told police, “Mommy drove that car over our baby and our daddy.”
Walker stood mute at the Dec. 16 arraignment, per procedure the court entered a not guilty plea for her.
Walker is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on Feb. 24. She remains in Dane County Jail on a $30,000 cash bond.