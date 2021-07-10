Alders will have the choice to either attend the July 20 council meeting in-person or virtually, thanks to ordinance changes approved July 6 by the Sun Prairie City Council.
The change only applies to meetings held in the council chambers, and the public will only be allowed to attend virtually, according to the resolution approved by the council.
Other policy changes, as recommended by City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer, include:
• Meetings will be governed by the most recent addition of Robert’s Rules of Order, unless otherwise provided by Wisconsin law, the Code of Ordinances, or other rule adopted by the council. The current Code does not recognize the potential for the council to adopt rules outside the Code. The ordinance also states that the council must adopt rules governing electronic meetings and attending meetings virtually.
• A new policy regarding who may attend meetings in-person and virtually. Elected officials have the option to appear either in person or virtually. Staff may be designated for in-person attendance. The public would continue to be limited to virtual participation, unless special provision is made to allow in-person attendance.
“We would expect this policy to be modified in the future, when conditions make it possible to safely allow more in-person participation at meetings,” Oppenheimer wrote in the memo outlining the proposed changes before alders approved them July 6.
• A second policy addresses a number of technical and procedural rules that arise from virtual meetings. For example, the policy addresses how a quorum is determined, and how voting is conducted, when some or all members are participating virtually. The policy will provide a lasting procedural framework for hybrid and virtual meetings.
Mayor Paul Esser said he is looking forward to returning to in-person meetings, and other city governmental bodies, including the Sun Prairie Plan Commission that use the council chambers for in-person meetings may also vote to change their rules in the near future relating to conducing hybrid meetings.
Dregne appointed city attorney
Acting during the Consent Agenda, alders approved a resolution appointing Matt Dregne as City Attorney.
On June 10, City Attorney Mark Leonard was placed on administrative leave, requiring the city needs to retain an individual who can act as city attorney.
Oppenheimer said in a memo to alders that the review and approval of contracts is required on many agreements and other official documents. Despite employing an in-house City Attorney, the City of Sun Prairie maintains relationships with outside legal counsel to ensure the city’s elected and appointed officials have the legal expertise necessary to address a wide range of areas including employment law, litigation, economic incentive and development agreements and other areas requiring specialized legal expertise.
City staff discussed this situation with outside counsel and Attorney Matthew Dregne, who has been one of two attorneys to act as city attorney in the past, has agreed to discharge the duties of the City Attorney.
Happy Trails
Mayor Paul Esser thanked both Director of Administrative Services Connie DeKemper and City Planner Philip Gritzmacher Jr. for their city service as they depart this month.
DeKemper, an employee with the city since 2014, is leaving to go to Arizona.
Gritzmacher, an employee for about three years with the city, will depart to go to the City of Madison to become a transportation planner. Esser speculated Gritzmacher will have interaction with the City of Sun Prairie during future discussions about Madison Metro routes.
McGovern’s demolition set to begin July 9
City Council President and District 1 Alder Steve Stocker announced that motorists in the area of Main and Bird on Friday, July 9 may notice the beginning of demolition of the former McGovern’s Club at 818 W. Main St to make way for a new senior housing complex on the site of the former bar and grill and tourist cabins located on the property.
Special Election set for July 13
District 4 Alder Tina Bohling reminded city residents of Dane County Supervisory District 19 that the special election takes place on Tuesday, July 13, with all polling places consolidated at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building at 300 E. Main St. in downtown Sun Prairie.
In-person absentee voting concludes at City Hall on Friday July 9 at 5 p.m. Individuals with questions about whether they are in District 19 should call the Sun Prairie City Clerk’s Office at 608-837-2511 weekdays during regular business hours.