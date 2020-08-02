Two Sun Prairie School Board members on July 27 voted against a plan to transport seven students of Sankofa, a private school located within the Sun Prairie Area School District.
State law specifies each private school to submit its proposed attendance area for the ensuing school year to the school board of each school district having territory within the proposed attendance area, according to SPASD Business Services Manager Rhonda Page and SPASD Director of Business & Finance Phil Frei.
Although the district in which the private school is located is responsible for approving the proposed attendance area, each school board which has territory in the private school's designated attendance area is to receive the information from the private school's governing body or administrator of the private school. Formal board action should be taken with regard to approval of a proposed attendance area, Frei and Page wrote in a report to the school board.
In order to be eligible to receive transportation services from the school district in which the private school pupil resides, all of the following criteria must be met:
The pupil resides two miles or more from the private school he/she attends;
The pupil resides within the private school's approved attendance area; and
The private school is located within the boundaries of the pupil's resident school district or not more than five miles beyond the boundaries of the school district measured along the usually traveled route.
The obligation to provide transportation to a pupil enrolled in a private school only applies to the school district in which the pupil resides. A school district is not required to provide transportation to a nonresident private school pupil, even if the private school the pupil attends is located within that school district, according to the report.
On May 5, Sankofa reached out to the district and asked to receive transportation services for the 2020-21 school year. Statute 121.54(2)(b)(3) states that annually by April 1, each private school shall submit its proposed attendance area for the ensuing school year to the school board of each school district having territory within the proposed attendance area.
The April 1 statutory timeline for submitting an attendance area is critical to allow the transportation company adequate time for accommodating the transportation request. If that deadline is not met, according to the report, the existing attendance area remains in effect for the following school year. The statute states that the timelines are critical, but guidance from DPI makes it clear technicalities should not be used as an excuse to deny busing. Also, the statute gives districts the power to extend deadlines.
According to the report, SPASD will need to either provide bus transportation or pay families to transport Sankofa children. Page said Sankofa School for Talented and Gifted is, or will be by the start of the school year, located inside the McKenzie Family Boys and Girls Club at 232 Windsor St. in Sun Prairie.
“If feasible, we would like to transport the students on our regular bus routes,” Frei and Page wrote in the report. “This option will not incur additional costs. If this is not feasible, we will pay parents to transport their children. The approximate yearly cost per student is $487. At this time there are seven children so the estimated yearly cost would be $3,409.”
Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder said during the Zoom meeting that he would not vote to approve allocating public school funds to transport private school students.
Both Schroeder and Bryn Horton voted against the item, but it still passed on a thumbs up vote from the remainder of the board.
Budget adjustments OK’d
The board authorized money transfers as part of its fourth quarter budget adjustments.
According to a report from Frei, periodic budget adjustments are made after the Original Budget is adopted. The adjustments take into consideration changes in budget estimates and assumptions including new/updated funding sources as well as expenditures. The School Board approved budget adjustments on January 27, 2020 and May 26, 2020. Budget adjustments are routine for a school district at this time of year, Frei said.
Administration recommends assigning 2019-20 conserved funds of $1.8 million toward “Professional Educator 2019 Referendum Salary Account,” and the remaining amount estimated to be $2.5 million toward “Budget Stabilization.”
Referendum updates provided
The board was able to view two screencasts about design updates to Central heights Middle School (currently Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School) and the new Sun Prairie West High School (see the online version of this article at sunprairiestar.com to watch the Sun Prairie West screencast).
