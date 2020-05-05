The Buena Vista Drive-Beech Court contractor has changed the water main installation.
Staff Engineer Clint Christenson said the contractor has changed his schedule to pulverizing the water main trench starting tomorrow. The contractor now plans to start installing new water main on Thursday, May 7.
On Thursday and Friday, residents should direct any questions to Todd Anderson via email at tanderson@cityofsunprairie.com , or phone 608-235-6802 in my absence. Anderson is the construction supervisor for the City Engineering department.
