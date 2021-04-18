Despite 11th hour questions about emergency vehicle access to the site, the Colorado Commons development proposal received two approval recommendations from the Sun Prairie Plan Commission on Tuesday, April 13.
Commissioners voted 6-2 to recommend city council approval of a certified survey map (CSM) and a precise implementation plan (PIP) for Gebhardt Development to construct a 108-unit multi-family development with clubhouse and underground parking at the intersection of Colorado Avenue and North Thompson Road. The development is the first phase of a multi-unit development on three lots with one outlot for a public park.
City Planner Sarah Sauer wrote in her report that the proposed CSM is in general compliance with the city’s subdivision ordinance but the applicant requested vehicular access along the North Thompson Road frontage where it is currently restricted on the plat for West Prairie Village. On recorded plats, a restriction may be released or waived in writing by the city having the right of enforcement.
During discussion of the CSM, Michigan Avenue resident Jim McCourt pointed out that Sun Prairie emergency services preferred access from Thompson because of how narrow Wildwood is. Vehicles will also be able to access the parcel from Autumn Blaze, but sought guidance from the commission about access from either Thompson or Wildwood.
Sauer said instead of requesting three access points, Gebhardt was choosing only two.
She also said emergency vehicles could access the site from either Thompson or Wildwood.
District 1 Alder Steve Stocker said he wanted clarification about the emergency vehicular access.
Sauer said planning staffers conversed directly with Fire, Police and EMS chiefs about preferred accesses. “Their response was they could make it work with either access,” Sauer said.
Stocker asked McCourt about when the preference was expressed.
“That comment actually came from the developer in a conference call with us,” remarked McCourt, referring to the West Prairie Village Home Owners Association.
Mike Carter, representing Gebhardt, said the developer has agreed to meet quarterly with the West Prairie Village HOA because Gebhardt remains sensitive to the single family homeowners. “Sarah’s kind of spot on with her analysis . . . but ultimately if they had a choice . . . the North Thompson Road access would be the best for them,” Carter told the commission.
City planning staff recommended access from Wildwood, and not Thompson, in addition to Autumn Blaze.
Mayor Paul Esser, who chairs the commission meetings, said he agreed with the staff recommendation because he said he believes Thompson will become more congested with traffic over time, and preferred the Wildwood access.
The commission went with the staff recommendation and voted 6-2 to recommend council approval of the CSM.
During the discussion of the PIP, even though McCourt asked to be heard, Esser said he saw no comments from the public during the commission meeting.
“I wanted to point out that the PIP now states three phases that were never presented in the past, which means it is three years of construction on that one site in our neighborhood,” McCourt said via email on Wednesday, April 14 when contacted by the Sun Prairie Star.
“I asked the developer that question and they stated they don’t build it all out until they have it fairly rented,” McCourt added. “Yet they stated that there was such a demand for apartments being the reason this was approved in the first place.”
McCourt also said Gebhardt told the HOA that the park would be the last parcel developed.
“They want to park their equipment on the land designated for the park,” McCourt added. “Our neighborhood has waited years for our park that is now scheduled to be put in this year, but the park donation was one of the reasons the plan got approved.
“My fear is they realize that the need is not there,” McCourt concluded, “and they delay the finishing of the product and we never see our park.”
Absent McCourt’s comments, the commission recommended council approval by the same 6-2 vote.
Commissioners Tina Virgil and Stocker both voted against the CSM and the PIP recommendations.
