Walmart sues city again over property tax assessment

Another big box store is taking the City of Sun Prairie to court to reduce its property tax bill.
Walmart filed a lawsuit against the city in August, claiming the property value of its 1905 McCoy Road store should be no higher than $5.6 million. The city assessed the property for $12 million.
The lawsuit makes a claim for relief from excessive tax assessment and states that the 2021 assessment violates the Uniformity Clause of the Wisconsin Constitution.
The Arkansas-based corporation filed an objection to the 2021 assessment of the 14-acre lot and building it leases at the City’s Board of Review. Michael Weymier of Tyler Technologies assessed the property at $12,017,800 for 2021.
“We believe in fair property taxation and, based on an independent analysis of current market conditions, we believe the value of the property is lower than the assessed amount," said Kory Lundberg, Walmart's senior director of Global Communications
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, the state’s largest business association, support the legal right of retailers to push back on what it says is “overly aggressive assessors using illegal strategies to dramatically increase the taxable value of local businesses, resulting in larger than normal tax assessments.”
It’s not the first time that Walmart has been in a legal battle with the city over tax assessments. The company filed a lawsuit in November, which is still open. Other tax lawsuits against the city have ended in tax refund settlements for Walmart that increased taxes for other residential and business property owners.
Under a recent City of Sun Prairie settlement, Walmart received a $25,027 refund for 2017 and a reduction of $43,662 in its 2018 tax bill for its 1905 McCoy Road store.
Earlier this month the city settled a Target tax assessment lawsuit with a $24,257 refund to the corporation.
A study conducted by the Wisconsin Policy Forum using data from the Wisconsin League of Municipalities showed that $3.1 million was refunded in all business-related property tax challenges in 2017.
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) said that represents 0.03 percent of property tax revenue collected, “an infinitesimal portion of the tax and local governments are still collecting over 99.9 percent of property taxes without incident.”
Other municipalities across the state are also being sued by corporations challenging property assessments. Walmart filed a tax assessment lawsuit against the City of Monona in court the same day the Sun Prairie lawsuit was filed.
Wisconsin legislators have introduced but failed to pass bills that would close these tax maneuver strategies. Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser has spoken at public hearings at the state Capitol to ask lawmakers to stop these tax “loopholes.”
On the other side, business and commerce groups have lobbied to stop the “dark store” bills. WMC officials testified against the bills, saying it would not stop assessors from overestimating values in an effort to raise taxes and could lead to property increases for all businesses.