WISC-TV Channel 3, Klinke Cleaners, the Community Action Coalition, and WMGN 98.1 FM recently announced they will partner for the 36th annual Koats for Kids winter coat drive. This year’s campaign runs Monday, Sept. 13-Saturday, Oct. 9.
The Community Action Coalition reported a dramatic increase in requests for children’s outwear in all sizes at last year’s distribution event, with demand far exceeding items donated. To meet projected needs in 2021, Koats for Kids organizers have set a collection goal of 6,000 children’s sized winter coats.
Public service announcements featuring News 3 Now’s First Warn Weather Team will air on News 3 Now and TVW throughout the Koats for Kids campaign, urging viewers to donate gently-worn kids winter jackets and accessories – including snow pants, snowsuits, mittens, hats, and boots — at any area Klinke Cleaners location. The two Sun Prairie Klinke Cleaners are located at 1225 W. Main St., and 2572 Ironwood Dr. #100.
Donated items will be cleaned free of charge by Klinke Cleaners, then handed off to the Community Action Coalition for distribution, October 28-31. Event location and hours will be announced on News 3 Now and Magic 98 as soon as they become available. The CAC welcomes volunteers to help organize donations and assist at the Koats for Kids distribution event. Contact Oliver Soler at 608-279-0821 or via email at olivers@cacscw.org.
Don’t have a gently used child’s size winter coat to donate? Go to www.channel3000.com/koatsforkids and follow the link to the Koats for Kids Amazon wish list containing a variety of children’s sized winter jackets available for purchase.
Follow the progress of the Koats for Kids collection onNews 3 Now this morning, News 3 Now at 6, and on Magic 98.1 FM.
Since 1986, the Koats for Kids campaign has generated nearly 335,000 coats for area individuals and families in need.