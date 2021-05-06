The Sun Prairie Police Department is continuing to investigate the deaths of two people reported May 5 on Sun Prairie’s west side.
Lt. Ryan Cox said on May 5 around 5:45 p.m, officers from the Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) received a request for a welfare check.
“The course of that investigation has led to investigating the death of two people that occurred at a residence near the intersection of South Legacy Way and Blue Aster Boulevard,” Cox said during a press briefing on Thursday, May 6.
Investigators spent the night processing the crime scene, were still processing on May 6, and interviews are being conducted. “At this point, our investigation has determined that a 37-year-old female, and a 35-year-old male were found with gunshot wounds,” Cox said. “Evidence gathered at this time indicates that the wounds to the male were self-inflicted.”
All information and evidence indicates the incident is an isolated one, Cox said.
Cox said the incident remains under investigation and more information will be released when available.. Assistance was provided by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.
Individuals with information are asked to contact the SPPD Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously via the Tip Line at 608-837-6300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.