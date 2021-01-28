Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction
DPI/File

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction recently announced the online application period for the Public School Open Enrollment program for the 2021-22 school year opens Feb. 1.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 1 and running through April 30, parents and guardians can apply to send their children to any public school district in Wisconsin during the 2021-22 school year through the open enrollment program. Application materials and additional information on the program are available on the DPI’s website.

During the 2019-20 school year, 65,266 students transferred school districts through the open enrollment program. Program statistics for the 2020-21 school year will be available in the fall. Districts are required to notify applicants by June 11 on the status of their open enrollment application. Transportation to and from a nonresident school, in most circumstances, is the responsibility of the parent or guardian. However, some school districts may provide partial transportation. To assist in submitting open enrollment applications, a directory of public school districts is available on the DPI’s website. Additional information from an open enrollment consultant is available toll-free by calling 888-245-2732, or emailing openenrollment@dpi.wi.gov.

The Public School Open Enrollment program is funded by state general equalization aid transfers between sending and receiving school districts

For the 2020-21 school year, the transfer amount is an estimated $8,125 per student, or $12,977 for students with disabilities.

Resident districts cannot deny a student’s open enrollment application for cost reasons.

